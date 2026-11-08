Kitchens, rations and memory in Kargil

For most Indians, the Kargil War is a neatly packaged national memory: three months of conflict in 1999, a military victory, and a patriotic climax replayed every other year through films, songs, and television specials. India won, and the nation moved on.

But for Kargilis, the war went on for five years.

Long after the formal conflict was declared over, shelling and bombardments continued across villages for years. Minefields in high pasture lands were never completely taken care of. Those who could afford it sent their children away to safety, to normalcy. Most kids from the era grew up in hostels in Srinagar, Jammu, and Chandigarh, away from a turbulent home. Many of those children could never fully come back.

War accelerated another transformation which had been underway since the 1960s. Government health organisations measured health increasingly in terms of daily calorific needs. Cheap hybrid grain carbohydrates and refined oils provided a quick solution to a nation hungry for quick development.

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Across the country, the public distribution system and later the Green Revolution normalised a new food vocabulary: rice, wheat, dals, refined oil, sugar. These were efficient calories, standardised and distributable at scale. Indigenous grains, local fats, heirloom recipes and regional food systems steadily receded.

In many parts of India, this shift happened gradually, with some degree of choice. With the war, in Kargil, there was little choice at all. Change came as swiftly as the attacks from across the border.

Fields and granaries were destroyed, animals died, pasture lands were inaccessible and seasonal growth cycles got broken. The state had to feed the population however it could. A newly militarised border region repeatedly cut off by snow, road closures, and conflict could not afford food ideology.

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The Army shared whatever it could during the war, airdropping rations and providing emergency support, but slowly the emergency food normalised into parts of everyday staples. Cheap rice and wheat replaced barley and millet. Refined oil replaced rendered fats. White sugar replaced Chuli sweeteners and gradually the recipes cooked at home homogenised with the larger cuisine of North India.

Along came another rarely spoken of emblem of development: the LPG cylinder.

The blue flame was clean, fast, efficient. It also signalled entry into a national modernity. No soot-blackened kitchens, no time spent gathering firewood, no dependence on stored fuel through long winters. Freedom from the millenniums of ‘backwardness’.

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At the same time, many damaged homes were rebuilt with cement and brick. New ‘modern’ cement homes emerged. Reconstruction was necessary, urgent, and deeply desired. But it also accelerated a cultural transition already in motion. Kargil was pushed into a hurried modernity.

Not long ago, almost every household kept animals — sheep, goats, dzos, yak. They were what older generations called barkat — abundance, blessing, continuity.

A household with animals had security. The new homes neither had space for the animals nor the time for them.

In this harsh terrain, coexistence with animals was everything. Animal products provided essential fats and proteins in a landscape where agriculture was seasonal and fragile. Wool became winter clothing and bedding. Hide became winter coats, boots, and bags. Charbi, rendered white fat, was used to seal leather water vessels.

Dung was fuel for cooking fires and also construction material. Herding and foraging itself structured daily and seasonal rhythms, tying households intimately to weather, pasture, and terrain.

As Sadiq Ali Hardassi from Hardas village in Kargil says, “Only when one takes your livestock herding does one get the time and solitude (itmenan) to sit and play the flute, how can these office-goers sing for themselves?” Now, you would be hard-pressed to find even a pair of goats in any home.

Today, every one of those functions has been externalised. Warmth comes from heaters. Fuel comes in cylinders. Clothes come from markets. Construction materials arrive by trucks. Cooking oil comes in pouches, protein from industrial farms.

Older women in Kharbu village in Kargil mention how all the women would take the milk collected from their livestock to each person’s house by turn to make sure everyone had enough mar (butter) for cooking and gur gur cha (churned salted butter tea). Today, most homes don’t make their own mar and how much butter you have is dependent on individual salaries.

Thousands of trucks from the plains now cross high mountain passes carrying what once emerged, in some form, from the ecology itself. They crawl laboriously over snowbound roads, coughing black smoke onto white mountainsides, sustaining daily life through an endless logistics chain.

The rupture of war, displacement, and reconstruction also marked the beginning of a cultural amnesia.

Children sent away for safety grew up elsewhere, often in cities. They grew distant from the seasonal logic of mountain life — the sowing and harvesting cycles, foraging of mountain herbs, the drying of meat in basements before winter, the underground storage of vegetables, the labour of fuel and fodder, and the ‘itmenan’ of their own mountains.

Their worlds widened and their tastes changed. Urban life offered abundance and anonymity: supermarkets, restaurant menus, packaged snacks, wardrobes, cinema halls, a wider audience. New aspirations formed around different ideas of comfort and success.

Returning home could produce an uneasy dissonance. Dry toilets felt primitive. Millet-heavy meals seemed dense and bland. Rugged terrain felt less romantic and more inconvenient. A pakka makan and a government job increasingly came to symbolise progress, security, and upward mobility. A way to not be what they once were. None of this is unique to Kargil. But in Kargil, these transformations arrived compressed — through war, state dependence, reconstruction, and national integration all at once. We won the war in Kargil and no one ever felt the need to think of and look after those who still lived on the battlefield.

Today, even the most distant households cook ‘imported’ foods on LPG stoves. The cylinder has become a quiet badge of being in sync with urban India.

And yet recent geopolitical disruptions and blockades linked to conflicts far beyond India’s borders reveal the fragility of this arrangement. Daily cooking in remote mountain villages now depends on fossil fuels extracted elsewhere, shipped across oceans, processed, transported thousands of kilometres inland, and hauled over dangerous mountain roads every month.

It must raise an uncomfortable question, a practical enquiry into food systems not just in Kargil but every deep recess of India: how did these regions survive before?

How did remote communities once organise food, fuel, warmth, and survival without requiring a constant external pipeline? At what point did even the most distant households become dependent on products that travel farther in a month than many residents ever will in a lifetime?

I believe a dish like the Kargili strangthuk symbolises this old rhythm.

The word strang loosely translates to “out-field”, and strangthuk refers to a hearty soup with hand-cut noodles traditionally prepared outdoors in large quantities for anyone and everyone. This dish brings together nearly every staple found in a Kargili kitchen — vegetables, beans, lentils, whole grains, noodles, meat, spices, and even Pu’erh tea — into a single, nourishing melting pot!

More than just nutritious and warming, strangthuk holds cultural and spiritual significance. It is believed that cooking and sharing this dish help relinquish any trouble that may have befallen the community, such as illness or the presence of evil spirits. It is especially common during the Islamic month of Safar.

It invokes an older spirit — slow cooking, communal labour, the use of whatever is available in the pantry and commensality. It is a memory of a time when sustenance was entangled with land, labour, and community rather than delivered monthly in sacks and cylinders.

In Kargil, war did not only redraw memory through monuments and martyrdom. It quietly changed what burned in kitchens, what simmered in pots, what children learned to crave, and what a good life came to mean. And, perhaps nowhere is cultural change more legible than in what a people cook when survival itself has been reorganised.

— The writer is the author of ‘Stories from a Kargili Kitchen’