Maldives Calling, from family fun to marine adventures

The Maldives has become one of the most popular international holiday destinations for Indian travellers. With its turquoise waters, white-sand beaches and relaxed lifestyle, the island nation attracts families, couples and adventure seekers looking for a break from their daily routine.

What makes the Maldives particularly appealing is the variety of experiences it offers. While some resorts focus on entertainment and social activities, others provide a quieter setting centred around nature and marine life.

Among the properties attracting visitors from around the world are OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO. Although both are located in the North Malé Atoll, they cater to very different travel preferences.

For travellers who enjoy an active atmosphere, social spaces and family-friendly experiences, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi offers a refreshing take on the Maldivian holiday. Located just about a 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort is designed around the idea of shared experiences and easy-going island living.

Aila and Fushi are words from the Maldivian language, Dhivehi. Aila means family and Fushi means island, together translating to “family island”. Inspired by local culture and traditions, the resort focuses on bringing people together, making it particularly attractive for multigenerational families, groups of friends and couples who prefer a lively setting over complete seclusion.

Accommodation options range from ocean-view rooms and beach villas to two-bedroom ocean-view family rooms and water villas perched above the lagoon.

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While many Maldivian resorts emphasise privacy, Ailafushi embraces a more energetic character. Guests can participate in activities throughout the day, creating a lively atmosphere rarely associated with traditional island retreats.

One of the biggest attractions for Indian visitors is the resort’s all-inclusive approach. Meals, beverages, themed parties and several recreational activities are bundled into a single package, allowing travellers to enjoy their stay without constantly monitoring expenses. For families, this simplifies holiday planning and makes budgeting easier.

Dining is an important part of the experience. The resort offers a variety of culinary options that cater to international tastes while ensuring sufficient diversity for Indian guests. Live cooking stations, themed dinners and waterfront dining provide plenty of variety throughout the stay. Whether one prefers fresh seafood, continental dishes or vegetarian food, the choices are extensive enough to satisfy different age groups and preferences.

A standout feature is Only BLU, one of the Maldives’ largest underwater restaurants, where guests can enjoy a meal while surrounded by marine life visible through panoramic glass walls.

The island also offers opportunities for kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkelling along the house reef, flyboarding and a range of other water-based activities. Families travelling with children appreciate the entertainment zones, open recreational spaces and organised programmes designed to keep younger guests engaged.

Those seeking relaxation can visit the resort’s wellness centre, ELE|NA Ayur Spa, where treatments focus on rejuvenation and holistic wellbeing. The Kids Club offers modern facilities, including a swimming pool, while the overwater fitness centre appeals to fitness enthusiasts.

At sunset, the X360 Bar becomes a popular gathering spot, offering music, dancing and views across the lagoon. A gym on the water with 360-degree view is not to be missed.

Adding to OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi’s appeal is its proximity to OBLU SELECT Lobigili, an adults-only resort located next door and connected by a jetty.

Designed for couples and honeymooners, Lobigili offers a more intimate atmosphere with villas overlooking the ocean and wellness experiences tailored for romantic getaways. Guests staying at Lobigili can access facilities and experiences at Ailafushi, though the arrangement is not reciprocal.

A different perspective

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, meanwhile, offers an entirely different perspective on the Maldives.

Located about a 50-minute speedboat ride from the airport, Helengeli is best known for the rich marine ecosystem that surrounds the island. It is particularly popular among snorkellers and divers, many of whom consider the underwater environment the highlight of their stay.

Unlike resorts where guests must travel considerable distances to reach coral reefs, Helengeli provides direct access to thriving marine habitats. Colourful fish, corals, rays and occasional reef shark sightings make every snorkelling session memorable.

For travellers increasingly interested in activity-based tourism, this aspect of the resort holds strong appeal. Instead of spending the entire holiday on the beach, guests can actively explore the ocean and discover the marine life for which the Maldives is renowned.

Accommodation at Helengeli blends comfort with nature. The resort offers Deluxe Beach Villas, Deluxe Beach Villas with Pool, Lagoon Villas with Pool, Sunrise Water Villas with Pool, Sunset Water Villas with Pool, Honeymoon Sunset Water Villas with Pool and Two-Bedroom Family Villas with Pool, all designed to maximise views of the lagoon while maintaining privacy.

Beach villas allow guests to step directly onto the sand, while water villas feature glass floor panels overlooking the water below; hammocks suspended over the lagoon and direct access to the sea.

Driftwood desks and starfish-shaped lighting fixtures add to the tropical ambience.

The resort’s diving facilities further strengthen its reputation among adventure enthusiasts. Certified instructors and professionally managed excursions allow beginners to learn scuba diving, while experienced divers can explore deeper reef systems and underwater landscapes.

Dining experiences complement the island setting. The Spice offers dining on a lagoon-facing deck, while RAA BANDHI Bar serves handcrafted cocktails and light snacks by the pool. JUST GRILL specialises in grilled meats and freshly caught seafood, while Raga Route focuses on Indian cuisine.

During my visit, the resort hosted the 9 Hands Dinner, a special event featuring chefs from Egypt, Madeira and the Maldives. The dinner brought together different cuisines, cooking styles and cultural influences, giving guests a unique culinary experience. Such events add another dimension to a Maldives holiday, allowing guests to enjoy international flavours while relaxing in the island setting.

Wellness is another important element of the Helengeli experience. Yoga sessions, spa therapies, and quiet spaces encourage visitors to disconnect from daily routines and spend time in a more relaxed environment.

Shared shuttle service is available at both resorts, making it convenient for guests to move around the islands.

The Maldives no longer requires complicated travel arrangements or extensive planning. With efficient transfers, comprehensive holiday packages, and well-developed tourism infrastructure, visitors can begin their vacation almost immediately after arrival.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to the kind of holiday one is seeking. OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi suits travellers who enjoy a lively atmosphere, family-oriented activities and social interaction, while OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, appeals to those drawn to marine life, snorkelling and a quieter island setting.

US dollars are widely accepted in the Maldives, while the local currency is the Maldivian Rufiyaa. The island nation is 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time.

— The writer was in the Maldives on a sponsored trip