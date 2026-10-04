Matter of time: the clock towers of India

CLOCK towers dominate the urban landscape in many towns in India, soaring up like ‘sentinels of time’. The earliest to set up public clocks were the churches. A few years after Vasco da Gama discovered a sea route to Kerala in 1498, a Portuguese trading post came up in the Kingdom of Cochin where they established a fort. In 1516, the Church of St Francis with a clock on its facade was built inside the fort. Although the present clock dates to 1923, it is not known if there was a clock prior to it.

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The next monument is located on the banks of the Hooghly river in West Bengal, where the Portuguese had settled down on being invited by the Nawab of Gaur in 1537 to assist him militarily. The Basilica of the Holy Rosary at Bandel, built in 1599, is the second monument with a clock tower.

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The first ships from Britain landed at Surat in 1608 and soon they received permission from the Mughal Emperor to establish trading posts at Madras (1639), Bombay (1687) and Calcutta (1690). These became known as Presidency Towns. With the British came a further profusion of churches, many of which had clock towers. In Bombay, the foundation of St Thomas Cathedral was laid in 1676, to which a clock tower was added later.

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After the establishment of British colonial government in 1858, clock towers began to be erected in many towns, mainly upon churches but also upon administrative buildings, in colleges and hospitals, sometimes as freestanding towers. These were designed to be visible from a distance and were used to keep time for the entire community. Some of the most famous clock towers in India include the Victoria Memorial Clock Tower in Kolkata and the Rajabai Clock Tower in Mumbai.

Church of the Holy Nazareth or the ‘Armenian Church’ in Calcutta was built in 1708 by the East India Company for the Armenian trading community; a clock tower was added to it later. In the Danish trading post of Serampore, called Frederiksnagore at the time, St Olav’s Church was built in 1806 with a clock tower.

Within the East India Company, Scots comprised one-third of its officers. To these enterprising Scots goes the credit of raising the first ‘Kirk’ or the Church in the name of Scotland’s patron saint in Madras. St Andrew’s Church built in 1821 heralded a new type of ‘cruciform’ shaped churches in India in imitation of London’s St Martin-in-the-Fields.

From around 1858, the pace of buildings with clock towers quickened up, with about 10 structures coming up in a decade. The first government building with a clock tower came up in Calcutta in 1864 as the iconic General Post Office (GPO). It was designed by one of the most talented British architects in India, Walter B Granville. On the western coast, 1865 saw an innovative clock tower in Byculla, Bombay, built by a private company, the Sassoon Group, known as the ‘Rothschild of the East’.

In nearby Gujarat, Maharaja Ranjit Sinhji (1865-1944) was famous for his endeavours to beautify towns with monuments, many of which had clock towers.

Clock towers display such a great variety in architecture, in the material of construction, in the embellishments, in the colour palette and so on — a variety that cannot be found either in England or any other European country. In the majority of cases, the clocks were imported from Britain.

— Excerpted with permission from ‘Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time’ by Debasish Das. Niyogi Books