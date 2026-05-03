Mulberry days and ways

Its appearance is as fleeting as the Indian spring. Short and sweet. Almost like a shy debutante, its place is quickly taken over by other bolder beauties. No, this isn’t a scene from the steamingly successful Netflix Bridgerton Universe, but a reference to that most elusive of seasonal fare — the mulberry. Commonly known as shahtoot, in most parts of North India, derived from the Sanskrit word tutam, this delicate berry is available for a very short time — a brief four to six weeks only — before the mango season takes its place, reducing it to a mere memory. Perhaps this is the reason that mulberries conjure up childhood reminisces and nostalgia for so many. I remember back in the day, walking to my school bus stop on crimson-stained footpaths in a sarkari neighbourhood located in central Delhi. Collecting mulberries in little makeshift baskets or bowls made from its leaves were a source of much evening playtime delight; except when oftentimes, as would happen in the mornings — much to my great annoyance — one plump berry would fall and stain my crisply starched white uniform!

Advertisement

From the broad leafy avenues of Lutyens’ Delhi to genteel gardens spread across the swathe of the north Indian plains of the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh; to the rolling Shivalik foothills in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; then further east towards Assam and West Bengal; and finally into the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, (often) garnet-red, luscious mulberry fruit make their appearance usually between March and April, and sometimes if one is lucky, stretching into May.

Advertisement

The Indian Mulberry (Morus indica), while long cultivated in the Indian subcontinent, most likely found its way to our shores along the ancient trade and Silk Route from China where the fruit originated. That said, there are now multiple varieties of mulberry trees that bear different coloured fruit, ranging from creamy white (the Chinese variety) to a deep purple-red, thriving across the globe from Asia and Europe and North America.

Advertisement

The mulberry tree, known scientifically as Morus, has captured human imagination through millennia. A deciduous tree with a sweet and almost scented juicy fruit, it has become beloved across many cultures. Multiple legends and myths make it a symbol of the virtues of patience, wisdom and abundance for good reason: It waits till the winter frost disappears entirely, representing good sense as opposed to reckless speed, while its wide-spreading shady branches and lush fruit signify shelter and abundance.

The 8th century CE Roman poet Ovid, references the mulberry tree in his 15-volume Metamorphoses, where it serves as a monument to the star-crossed lovers Pyramus and Thisbe, whose forbidden love and tragic suicide caused the berries to turn from white to a deep red, stained by their blood. Incidentally, Shakespeare’s epic tragi-play Romeo and Juliet, was inspired by Ovid’s opus. Chinese mythology too unsurprisingly — given that the tree hails from there — has its own many renditions. The most famous one is that of the Empress Leizu and the discovery of silk, reputed to date back to the 27th century BC. Legend has it that the empress was drinking tea under a mulberry tree when a silkworm cocoon fell into her cup. The hot tea unloosened the cocoon revealing in its stead, a strong silken thread. And so, between sips of chai, if the tale is to be believed, the story of silk began! Apocryphal or not, historians and scholars widely credit Leizu with the discovery of sericulture and the invention of the silk loom.

Advertisement

India is not behind either, with its own mythological beliefs that are ascribed to the humble shahtoot ka ped. Joshimath, a small hill town in Uttarakhand in north India, has a mulberry tree located in the Jyoteshwar Mahadev temple, which is reputedly between 1200 and 2500 years old. Referred to as Kalpvriksha — or a wish-fulfilling tree — it is revered because it is believed that the ancient mystic Adi Shankaracharya meditated under it while worshipping Lord Shiva, before he re-established the holy shrine of Kedarnath.

Further east in the now strife-torn state of Manipur, folklore tells the tale of a local goddess after whose death, a host of young plants took root from her grave. Ancient mulberry trees perhaps? Soon tiny larvae — which would evolve into silkworms — began to emerge. Known locally as kabrang chaba til, these worms fed on the leaves of the plants and began to produce cocoons. It is believed that the widower of this goddess, nurtured these worms, leading to the development of sericulture in the region, particularly in the area of Leimaram, near the capital city of Imphal. Even today, sericulture plays a key role in rural livelihoods of the indigenous Loi community, a subgroup of the Meitei people.

In South India, mulberry lore is inextricably linked to the region’s rich silk history. And no wonder! Extensively grown in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh — which together account for 90 per cent of India’s mulberry silk cultivation — the mulberry tree which is known as Reshme Hannu in Kannada and Kambli Chedi in Tamil, finds resonance in its heritage of silk weaving. The Kalpvriksha which I referred to earlier, echoes once again across south Indian folklore due to its fruit and leaves that support the silk industry, as well as its many medicinal benefits as described in Ayurveda.

And speaking of Ayurveda, the mulberry tree doesn’t just deliver a delicious delight! Mulberry fruit are highly valued for their cooling properties — their ability to balance Pitha dosha-related issues — like acidity for instance — improving eyesight and in boosting immunity. Ayurveda often relies on the mulberry to manage high blood sugar, support digestion and as a liver detox. The ancients clearly had it all covered, especially if they were into the Som Ras! Liv 52 pills evidently had its earliest competitor, at least as far as its liver restorative and protective claims are concerned!

All this mention of more earthly delights — of the Som Ras variety — and its remedies, brings one back quite literally to earth! Mulberries are by and large commercially cultivated for sericulture — think silk sarees — rather than for more gratifying gastronomic reasons. Trees usually take around 10 years before they bear their first fruit. In addition to this long maturation period, mulberries are extremely fragile, getting easily bruised or damaged and have a very short shelf-life, not forgetting their limited seasonality. These reasons alone have made them uneconomically unviable for cultivation merely as a table fruit. No wonder then that fresh mulberries — in the culinary context at any rate—are notoriously hard to source!

For those lucky enough to have a garden populated by venerable old trees, the spring season may well provide an abundance of shahtoot, for rest of us less fortunate, some online platforms that deliver fresh produce — Kaze Living is one I found on Instagram — offer this limited spring delight, albeit at a premium. Delish, offers a variety of packaged frozen berries — mulberries included — available on e-commerce platforms and supermarkets across India. Not ideal, but… I for one, am relying on the generosity of friends in Chandigarh and Dehradun — now only two and a half hours away thanks to the new expressway — who are willing to share their “berry berry” beautiful bounty!

If you can access fresh mulberries with their sublime sweet flavour, these are best eaten as are. When you can do no more justice (or because they’re of the frozen sort), mulberries are very forgiving when it comes to recipes. Compotes, syrups and jams all benefit from this succulent berry. And with the onset of summer, you can even transform them into kulfi. If, however, like myself, you’re a bit of a home baker, here’s an idea: Swap out the more usual Apple Crumble for a mulberry one.

Mulberry Crumble

Ingredients

Fresh (or frozen) mulberries, stems removed 4-5 cups

Sugar (adjust to sweetness of the fruit or to taste) ½ cup

Corn flour 1 tbsp

Lemon juice 1 tbsp

For the crumble topping

Flour 125 gm

Rolled oats (optional); increase the flour instead if desired 50 gm

Brown sugar (or to taste) 100 gm

Chilled butter (cut into cubes) 100 gm

Cinnamon ½ tsp

Nutmeg (jaiphal) powder (optional) A pinch

Method

Preheat the oven to 180º C (160º C in a fan-forced oven). Butter a 9-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, gently toss the mulberries with the lemon juice, sugar and corn flour. Transfer

the mixture to the buttered dish.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, oats and spice powder (if using). Use your fingers to rub cold butter cubes into the flour mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs with some larger and smaller clumps.

Sprinkle the crumble mixture evenly over the mulberries.

Bake for 30-40 minutes until the topping is crisp and golden brown and the mulberry filling is bubbling around the edges.

Allow to cool for about 15-20 minutes to let the filling set slightly. Serve warm with fresh cream, custard or vanilla ice cream as desired. Relish!

— The writer is a freelance contributor