Nothing less than the original taste

I ate Malihabadi Dussehri for years before I learned it had a GI tag; at home, it was simply the summer mango. A crate would arrive from the market and by evening, the whole house smelled of it. I discovered the Bhagalpuri Zardalu later, with its pale yellow colour and a fragrance you could notice before even seeing it. Years later, I found out that both have a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Learning this has not changed how I shop for mangoes, but now I ask for Malihabad or Bhagalpur mangoes and expect a certain sweetness and aroma, and feel disappointed much sooner if they sell me the fake one.

Anthony Bourdain wrote in ‘A Cook’s Tour’ that “context and memory play powerful roles in all the truly great meals in one’s life”. A GI tag adds a promise of place to that pair. Behavioural science explains why the promise works on us. Oxford psychologist Charles Spence, who studies how the mind shapes flavour, said, “Naming and branding also set our expectations.”

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At the Yale School of Management, George Newman and Ravi Dhar found that people are willing to pay more for products from a brand’s original site than for identical ones made elsewhere. Newman explained that products made at the original site “acquire the essence of the brand through a contagion-like process”. This is what I follow as a chef or as a consumer when I am buying GI-tagged products.

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In Ain-i-Akbari, Abul Fazl records that Akbar’s stewards stocked Sukhdas rice from Bahraich, ghee from Hisar Firuza, and ducks, waterfowl and certain vegetables from Kashmir. The smart cooks always ordered ingredients from where they originated, because they knew soil and pasture and how different environments affect the dish.

The law caught up much later. India’s Geographical Indications of Goods Act was passed in 1999 and came into force in 2003. Darjeeling tea became the first Indian GI in 2004, and the country now has more than 800 tags. The recent Proposed Policy Framework for Livelihood Realisation from India’s Heritage Produce by Vrihi Foundation explains the pull of these tags well. “In recent times, provenance fetches higher deemed value than solely the product,” it notes.

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Chef Amninder Sandhu, founder of Kikli, says an ingredient’s flavour “changes with season, variety, age, cooking method, fat, heat and even what you pair it with”, and that regional ingredients arrive with their own culinary language. Her test for any reinterpretation is simple: “If I take away the garnish and the presentation, can you still taste where this ingredient comes from?”

Jeet Rana, co-founder of Barbet & Pals, says working with GI varieties showed his team “how much gets lost when we simply call something turmeric, rice or lemon”. His bar starts by asking what is special about a particular turmeric and where it comes from, a shift he describes as moving from ingredient-first to provenance-first thinking.

It is still rather difficult to find these ingredients in a city, and one of the very few places making an effort to remedy this situation is GiTAGGED in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, a store that calls itself India’s first shop selling only products that are GI-tagged. What still troubles me as a cook is everything the tag cannot tell me. It surely guarantees a name and the origin story, but says nothing about who grew the rice or whether they were paid fairly. Vrihi Foundation’s report is blunt about this, observing that the GI Act “focuses heavily on the registration process only and does not provide a framework for better livelihood realisation of original producers”. Registration has at least become cheaper, since the 2025 amendment rules cut the filing fees by 80 per cent and the renewal fee from Rs 3,000 to Rs 500.

The report also shows what becomes possible when someone builds the route to market. The first sea shipment of GI-tagged Mithila makhana to Australia, in August 2026, earned farmers nearly 18 per cent more than the prevailing rates. Its central idea is a new category called Heritage Produce, which “sits a step before GI registration” and covers traditional varieties kept alive by farming and forest communities.

If I had to choose one ingredient with a GI tag from the North, I would pick Kalanamak, a small, fragrant rice having a black husk which is grown in the Terai areas of eastern UP. There is a local legend that the Buddha once offered it as prasad, and people have been growing it in this area for centuries.

When I prepare kheer using this rice, I omit both saffron and kewra and use only milk, sugar, and a crushed cardamom pod, so the rice can display where it comes from.

— The writer is a chef and food historian

Ingredients

Kalanamak rice 1/3 cup

Full-fat milk 1.5 litre

Sugar 4-5 tbsp (or to taste)

Green cardamom pods (lightly crushed) 2

Slivered almonds (optional) A few

Method

— Rinse the rice two or three times and soak it in fresh water for 20 to 30 minutes.

— Bring the milk to a boil in a heavy-bottomed pan, then lower the heat.

— Drain the rice, add it to the milk, simmer gently for 35-45 minutes, stirring often. The grains should turn soft and milk should reduce by about a third and coat the back of a spoon.

— Stir in the sugar and cardamom and simmer for 5 more minutes. Adding the cardamom late keeps it from overpowering the rice’s own aroma.

— Take the pan off the heat. The kheer thickens as it cools, so stop cooking while it is still slightly loose. Serve warm or chilled, with a few almonds if you like.