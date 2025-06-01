DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Variety / Nothing mushy about mixed veg

Nothing mushy about mixed veg

From Kerala's 'aviyal', North India's 'annakoot' to Bengal's 'shukto' and Gujarat's 'undhiyu', delightful mixed vegetables come in different temperings
article_Author
Rahul Verma
Updated At : 05:39 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
selective focus of famous Bengali recipe "Shukto".
Advertisement
Two words send a chill down my spine. Say mixed vegetables, and I break out into a cold sweat. The words immediately throw up a picture of a dish of peas, cauliflower florets, potatoes, and often carrots cooked into a mushy pulp. This is a dish I order in a restaurant or a dhaba only when I have to, for the vegetables are mixed to a point that you can no longer say what is what.
Yet, mixed vegetables can be delightful. Think of Kerala’s ‘aviyal’, North India’s ‘annakoot’, Bengal’s ‘shukto’ and ‘charchari’, and Gujarat’s ‘undhiyu’ or ‘undhiyo’. These are mixed vegetables, with variations in the tempering. Some are cooked with coconut, some with panch phoren, others with powdered spices. You can see the vegetables in the dish, get to taste each one individually — and together as a tasty unit.
When I think of mixed vegetables, I get enveloped in the taste and flavours of ‘undhiyu’. Aunty Urmila, our friend’s much-loved mother, was known for her ‘undhiyu’. Even though it is essentially a winter dish, she’d cook it for us on summer evenings, too. The word comes from the way the dish is cooked. ‘Undhu’ in Gujarati means upside down. The dish is cooked in a pot that is sealed, and then buried in the ground under burning coal or embers. These days, of course, there are simpler ways of making ‘undhiyu’, including in a slow cooker. What makes a mixed vegetable dish different from an ordinary vegetable dish? It is the mix of vegetables that makes it special. We get a plethora of vegetables in different seasons. All these dishes have at least five vegetables. ‘Charchari’ is usually cooked with chopped pumpkin, wax gourd, radish, potatoes, raw bananas and some greens.  ‘Aviyals’ consist of 10 or more vegetables. The veggies in that dish have to be firm. So, there is always yam, drumsticks and green bananas.  A few pieces of raw mangoes during the season are added too. Freshly grated coconut is mixed with curd and cumin powder and then added to the ‘aviyal’, which is finally topped with coconut oil and curry leaves.
The Bengali ‘shukto’ looks similar but  is different in taste. Among the many vegetables is the bitter gourd giving it a mildly bitter taste. A bit of milk gives it a pale colour, and a light and sweet touch to complement the bitterness. Milk is used in Odisha’s ‘santula’ too. ‘Mahura’, another Odisha dish, is prepared with local vegetables and lentils.
The king of mixed vegetables is ‘annakoot’, prepared and eaten on the second day of Diwali. In many homes, it is cooked with 56 vegetables, and sometimes even 65. Various kinds of green leafy vegetables go into it, along with potatoes, sweet potatoes, brinjal, cauliflower, radish, colocasia, gourds, broad beans and so on. In a big pot, add oil, asafoetida, bay leaves and cumin. Add grated ginger and green chillies. Sauté the vegetables. Add the greens — spinach, fenugreek and so on — towards the end, and then some tomatoes, dried pomegranate seeds and salt. Cooks will tell you that there is a way of cutting and cooking the vegetables. Many are chopped in uniform sizes. The harder vegetables go into the pot first, and then add the softer ones and the green leafy. The dish must look good, with veggies of different colours making a rainbow hue.
Clearly, a good mixed vegetable dish is bolstered by science and art. And, no, it’s not mush.
Shukto
Ingredients
Potatoes                                     100 gm
Advertisement

Sweet potatoes                          100 gm

Green banana                            100 gm

Advertisement

Radish                                         100 gm

Baby brinjal                               100 gm

Advertisement

Broad beans                               50 gm

Drumsticks                                 50 gm

Bitter gourd                                50 gm

Green papaya                             50 gm

Fried matter dal balls (bori)   2 tbsp

Ginger paste                              1 tbsp

Mustard paste                           1 tbsp

Milk                                              3 tbsp

Maida                                           ½ tsp

Bay leaves                                    2

Panch phoren (roasted)            1 tsp

Radhuni (wild celery seeds)     1 tsp

Water                                            As needed

Mustard oil                                  For sautéing

Ghee                                              1 tsp

Salt and sugar                              To taste

Method
Peel the potatoes, papaya and green bananas. Scrape the radish and remove the sides of the beans and drumsticks, and the brinjal stems. Cut the vegetables lengthwise into 1-inch pieces.
Heat oil in a pan. Add radhuni and bay leaves, and then the potatoes, green bananas and bitter gourd. After 3-4 minutes, add the other vegetables. Stir well.
Add the ginger paste and mustard paste. Pour some water and let it simmer. Season with salt and sugar. Add the fried bori. Cover and cook. When the water has evaporated and the veggies are cooked, mix maida in the milk and stir it in. Add roasted panch phoren and ghee. Serve with rice.
— The writer is a food critic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts