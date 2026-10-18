Raghu Rai’s animal kingdom

by Raghu Rai. Advertisement Text by Maneka Gandhi. Advertisement HarperCollins. Pages 208. Advertisement Rs 3,999

It was the mid-1960s. Somewhere in Haryana, Raghu Rai, a civil engineer by profession, had chased a baby donkey across a village for a photo. Tired at the end of it, the donkey finally gave in, posing for Rai. That shot was to catapult Raghu Rai into a photography career of unprecedented fame and that innocent shot became a portrait of spontaneity, the “heartbeat” of daily humdrum — a hallmark of Raghu Rai’s five-decade career.

Animals are, in fact, the leitmotif of his latest, albeit posthumous, work. On each page of the eponymous book, a new emotional experience — from humour to pathos — awaits the reader.

Two cops herding a mule, a shepherd carrying his goat on his back, an animal lover feeding his menagerie, a sizeable bull plonking itself in a sari shop, a monkey watching over the glittering night lights of a hill town, elephants performing at a circus, unsuspecting gharials being forced out of a pond too close to a village, a monkey looking into the eyes of the woman who feeds her, a dog begging for alms as his master takes a break, a mother forcefully feeding goat milk to her kid from the udders… the list goes on, each image a delight.

From the villages in Karnataka to the bylanes of Delhi, from Rajasthan’s brutal terrain to the cold desert of Ladakh, Raghu Rai observed animals at close quarters and captured them with a humanistic eye.

In that, he extended them the dignity and resilience that he offered to his human subjects. With an introduction by animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi, succinct blurbs giving a glimpse into her activism, the book opens our gaze to an India that often goes unseen and unnoticed. — TNS