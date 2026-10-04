Reimagining Jain cuisine

What if the most progressive cuisine is one that has been practising restraint for centuries? We live in a food world that loves excess. More ingredients. More techniques. More drama. More smoke. More foam. More everything. But somewhere between the tasting menus, the 25-course experiences and the endless pursuit of the ‘next big thing’, I find myself increasingly fascinated by a cuisine that asks us to do the opposite — Tirthankar cuisine.

Recently, in Ahmedabad, I hosted a cookout inspired by Jain temples and food traditions associated with the Tirthankaras across India. I wanted to look at Jain food not through the familiar lens of restrictions, but through the lens of possibility.

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For a chef, a good creative brief can be incredibly exciting. Imagine beginning a progressive Jain tasting menu with seabuckthorn chaat — seabuckthorn gel, seasonal fruit, puffed millet, roasted sesame, herbs and a delicate spice dust. Sharp, sweet, sour, crunchy and completely alive.

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Then comes black rice khichdi risotto, slowly cooked with coconut and spices, finished with vegetable jus, toasted seeds and a crisp millet tuile. Comfort food, but dressed for a tasting menu. Then tofu galouti with chilli jam — silky tofu, roasted nuts and balanced spices, shaped like a classic galouti kebab. Suddenly, tofu isn’t a substitute. It has become the hero.

Why stop there? A Jain nigiri could use black rice, seasonal vegetables, avocado, sesame and seaweed-inspired textures. A charred pumpkin could meet coconut beurre blanc, seabuckthorn and toasted seeds. A millet taco could hold smoked seasonal vegetables, avocado and fruit salsa. A Jain bao could be filled with glazed tofu or tempeh, red cabbage, sesame and a sharp fruit pickle.

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Ekta Jain explained to me the essence and versatility of Tirthankar cuisine. For her, it is an incredible way of bringing humility back to the plate while embracing a progressive mindset. And then there are the Indian classics waiting to be reimagined. Khandvi becomes a delicate roulade. Dhokla becomes a mille-feuille. Moong dal becomes a silky cappuccino. Thepla becomes a crisp tuile. Shrikhand becomes a plated dessert. Mohanthal becomes a petit four. Jalebi becomes an architectural crisp.

Even ingredients outside traditional Jain temple cuisine can spark new ideas, where compatible with the particular Jain dietary practice. Matcha, for instance, could meet pistachio and saffron in a Jain mithai, or become matcha shrikhand with almond praline and seasonal fruit. Seabuckthorn can provide a sharp acidic note. Black rice can become the foundation of a modern Indian bowl. Tofu can become a canvas for Indian spice. This is where Tirthankar cuisine becomes genuinely exciting. The food doesn’t become interesting despite the restrictions. It becomes interesting because the restrictions force you to think differently.

And then there is prasad. Across Jain temples and communities, food associated with worship, festivals and temple traditions carries something no fine-dining technique can manufacture: memory. A sweet served after a temple visit. A simple preparation shared during a festival.

During my cookout, I kept coming back to one question: How do you take something with so much history and give it a new vocabulary without erasing where it came from? Maybe the answer is not fusion. Maybe it is evolution.

A Jain chef of the future could create a tasting menu where the story moves from temple to contemporary table. The ingredients may look new. The techniques may be modern. The plating may look beyond imagination. But the philosophy remains ancient. Less harm. More consciousness. More respect. That is why I don’t see Jain cuisine as a cuisine of “no”. I see it as a cuisine of “what else?” What else can a chef create when the obvious ingredients are taken away? Perhaps that is the most exciting question for the next generation of Indian chefs.

Torched pumpkin shavings on black rice khichdi risotto

Ingredients

Black rice 500 gm

Pumpkin 1 kg

Ghee 100 gm

Cumin 8 gm

Jain hing 2 gm

Coconut milk 200 ml

Vegetable/pumpkin stock 1.5 L

Seabuckthorn juice 150 ml

Jaggery 20 gm

Agar 1.5 gm

Sesame seeds 40 gm

Lemon juice & salt To taste

Method

Cook black rice like a risotto, tempering ghee with cumin and Jain hing. Gradually add pumpkin stock until creamy and al dente. Finish with coconut milk, lemon juice and salt.

Make smooth roasted pumpkin purée with ghee, salt and a touch of cardamom.

Shave raw pumpkin into paper-thin ribbons, brush lightly with seabuckthorn-jaggery glaze and torch until lightly caramelised.

Reduce seabuckthorn juice with jaggery, set with agar, blend smooth and make a gel.

Plate the black rice khichdi risotto, add pumpkin purée, arrange torched pumpkin shavings and finish with seabuckthorn gel.

— The writer is a celebrity chef and entrepreneur