Smallest plate, biggest impression

In the world of modern dining, the new luxury is not more food, it is more choice. Bite-sized food has moved from being a banquet convenience to becoming one of the most exciting formats on contemporary menus. The plate is getting smaller, while the culinary imagination is getting bigger.

The appeal is simple: one bite, one flavour, one experience. Diners increasingly want to taste several things rather than commit to one large starter. As the trend continues to grow, the philosophy seems to be: “It’s not about eating less, it’s about tasting more.”

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India is perfectly positioned for this movement. Our culinary heritage has always celebrated small-format eating from pani puri, kebabs and pakoras to mini kachoris, litti bites and chaat. Today, chefs are giving these classics a contemporary makeover: mini raj kachori, beetroot galouti, paneer tikka skewers, bite-sized samosa chaat or a one-spoon dahi kebab can become elegant opening acts to a meal. Even traditional mithai is shrinking beautifully, with miniature rasmalai, ghewar and kaju katli finding a new audience.

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Then comes Spanish tapas, perhaps one of the most celebrated expressions of sophisticated small plates. Patatas bravas, croquetas, pan con tomate and tortilla can be served in individual portions, encouraging diners to mix, match and share. The philosophy is beautifully social: variety creates conversation.

Mexican cuisine naturally lends itself to the trend too. Think mini tacos, tostadas, quesadilla bites, elote fritters and guacamole on crisp corn shells. Each tiny format can deliver the full Mexican balance of spice, acidity, freshness and texture.

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Asia has been doing this for generations. Dimsum, gyoza, sushi, bao, Korean mandu, Vietnamese rice-paper rolls and Thai miang kham prove that a dish does not need to be large to be memorable. Small portions allow chefs to layer contrasting textures and flavours across a single dining experience.

Perhaps the most interesting development is the dessert becoming a starter. French-inspired petit fours, macarons, financiers, mini choux and tartlets are being reimagined as savoury or sweet-savoury amuse-bouches. Imagine a miso-caramel financier, truffle macaron, parmesan choux or a tiny crème brûlée tart arriving before the traditional starter. The boundaries between pastry, canapé and appetiser are becoming deliciously blurred.

Ultimately, bite-sized food is not merely a portion trend. It is a new way of storytelling. A chef can take a diner from India to Spain, Mexico, Japan and France, one bite at a time.

Because today, the smallest plate may be creating the biggest impression.

Thai chicken satay with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Ingredients

For the chicken

Chicken thigh (boneless, cut into thin strips) 500 gm

Coconut milk 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Oil 1 tbsp

Curry powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder ½ tsp

Ginger (grated) 1 tsp

Garlic (minced) 1 tsp

Brown sugar 1 tsp

Chilli flakes ½ tsp

Salt and black pepper To taste

For peanut sauce

Peanuts (roasted, ground) ½ cup

Coconut milk ½ cup

Peanut butter 1 tbsp

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Brown sugar 1 tsp

Lime juice 1 tsp

Chilli To taste

For cucumber salad

Cucumber (thinly sliced) 1

Red chilli (sliced) 1

Rice vinegar 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Coriander leaves A sprig

Salt To taste

Method

Marinate the chicken with coconut milk, soy sauce, oil, curry powder, turmeric, ginger, garlic, sugar, chilli, salt and pepper for at least 1 hour.

Thread the chicken onto soaked bamboo skewers. Grill or cook on a hot griddle for 3-4 minutes on each side until beautifully charred and cooked through.

For the peanut sauce, simmer coconut milk, ground peanuts, peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar and chilli until creamy. Finish with lime juice. Toss cucumber with vinegar, sugar, chilli, coriander and salt.

Serve the satay over a generous smear of peanut sauce, alongside the refreshing cucumber salad.

Garnish with crushed peanuts, coriander and lime.

— The writer is a celebrity chef