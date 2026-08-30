Stamped: A coffee-table book documents commemorative stamps, coins and banknotes issued from 2014-24

The Department of Posts has played an important role in showcasing India’s culture, arts, crafts, textiles, flora and fauna through its commemorative issues. The two-volume coffee-table book ‘Stamps, Coins and Banknotes Issued During the Premiership of Shri Narendra Modi’ by Sushilkumar Agrawal, published by Ultra Mintage World, brings together commemorative stamps, coins and banknotes issued from 2014-2024. A useful reference for collectors and those interested in exploring history through philately and numismatics, the volumes seek to document and consolidate landmark events of the period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement