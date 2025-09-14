Techtonic: Awe & some more, Apple’s latest lineup dares you to rethink what your everyday devices can do

Rumours over Apple’s new launches had been swirling for weeks — leaked prototypes, speculative price tags and whispers of features that sounded almost too bold to be real. By the time the launch event live-streamed, expectations were sky-high, and the showcase didn’t just meet them, it outshone the chatter. What unfolded was less a product launch and more a theatre of technology, where phones shed every unnecessary ounce, watches took up side gigs as health coaches, earbuds flexed new AI brains and even tiny trackers learned to shout louder.

Advertisement

Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event wasn’t about a company patting itself on the back, it was about technology flexing its muscles and showing just how far everyday devices have come. And yes, jaws did drop. Here’s a detailed look at everything that unfolded at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

iPhone Air, The showstopper

Advertisement

The iPhone 17 Air stole the thunder with its impossibly slim 5.6 mm frame, making it the thinnest iPhone ever built.

Wrapped in titanium and fronted by a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, it feels less like a phone and more like a futuristic design experiment that actually works.

Advertisement

Despite its single 24 MP lens, computational photography ensures results that punch far above its minimalist hardware. This supermodel of smartphones starts at Rs 1,19,900, and yes, it is eSIM-only, no SIM tray in sight.

Power, polish, endurance

The standard iPhone 17 (from Rs 82,900) brings a 6.3-inch 120 Hz ProMotion display, sturdier glass, AI-driven selfie framing and a battery life bump, making it a true everyday upgrade.

The iPhone 17 Pro (from Rs 1,34,900) and Pro Max (from Rs 1,49,900) flex Apple’s new A19 Pro Bionic chip, complete with vapour-chamber cooling for sustained performance. Their triple 48 MP camera array offers up to 8× optical zoom, while the new 18 MP front camera with Centre Stage auto-framing makes video calls look cinematic.

The Pro Max also smashed records with 39 hours of video playback on one charge.

Watches as health coaches

Apple Watch Series 11 landed with a smarter set of health tools, from hypertension alerts to improved sleep tracking. It now feels less like an accessory and more like a low-key medical companion, priced at Rs 46,900.

The rugged Watch Ultra 3 comes armed with satellite messaging and longer battery life. Priced at Rs 89,900.

Watch SE 3, at Rs 25,900, gave budget buyers some sparkle with slimmer bezels and the shiny new Liquid Glass interface, which makes apps and menus shimmer.

Little pods, big brains

Earbuds are rarely show-stealers, but the AirPods Pro 3 made a case. They ship with five tip sizes for a perfect fit, world-class noise cancellation and sweat resistance that keeps them gym-proof.

The real shocker? A built-in heart-rate sensor and real-time translation, meaning your earbuds can now double as both a fitness tracker and an interpreter. Battery life stretches to 8 hours.

All this at Rs 25,900.

When software sparkles

Software updates aren’t usually glamorous, but the Liquid Glass design language has changed that. Icons refract and shimmer like they’re floating under glass, making swipes and taps feel tactile.

This slick design comes bundled with iOS 26, macOS Tahoe and watchOS 26, rolling out to users in mid-September. Add in Apple Intelligence, the AI framework baked into everything from Siri to widgets, and the operating system now feels less like software and more like a responsive partner.

AirTag 2 — Small, but smart

Even the humble tracker has got a glow-up. The AirTag 2, priced at Rs 3,490 (single) and Rs 11,900 (pack of four), now sports a stronger U2 chip, a louder speaker and more precise location pings. It isn’t glamorous, but when you’re late for work and can’t find your keys, it suddenly feels like a lifesaver.

For potential buyers, the question lingers: will you upgrade or give it a pass? Between a phone so slender, it practically slips through fabric, watches moonlighting as pocket doctors, earbuds fluent in more languages than most travellers and software that gleams like digital crystal, the temptation is real.

Wallets might wince, but the tech thrill is undeniable.

This year’s lineup dares you to rethink what your everyday devices can do.