The forgotten babool pickle

If you ever walk through the narrow lanes of a village, you’ll notice a fragrance that doesn’t come from any bottle — it rises from the earth itself. A mix of sun-warmed soil, dry air, and quiet trees that have stood there longer than memory. Among them stands babool/kikar — often ignored today, dismissed as just a thorny tree. But once, it was so much more. It was part of life, part of kitchens, part of stories.

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In the dry landscapes of Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana, the kikar tree stands resilient — harsh sun, little water, yet unwavering. There’s something deeply familiar about that strength, almost like the spirit of rural life itself. Every part of this tree had meaning — its gum, leaves, bark, pods. Nothing went to waste. But what lingers most in memory is babool/kikar pickle.

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Today, we chase exotic ingredients and imported ‘superfoods’, forgetting that our own soil has always been rich with quiet treasures. Babool/kikar is one of those forgotten gems — rooted in the land, tied to memories, and woven into the stories of home cooking.

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I still carry a vivid image from childhood — Nani sitting beneath a kikar tree. A basket in her lap, a large martbaan by her side, and a calmness on her face that only village life seems to offer. To me, it was just a prickly place I wasn’t allowed to play near. I didn’t know it held something so special.

Not many people know this, but the tender pods and buds of the babool/kikar tree were used to make a truly unique pickle. In a village kitchen, it would begin with mustard oil heating slowly, releasing its sharp aroma. Then came the crackle of mustard seeds, the warmth of fenugreek, the sweetness of fennel, and the boldness of red chilli. And when the babool pods were added, something magical happened — a flavour that was tangy, spicy, earthy, and just a little wild. Traditionally, the bark and gum of the tree were known to support digestion and help soothe stomach discomfort. It has also been used for oral health, strengthening gums and maintaining hygiene in a simple, natural way. Some even believe it carries mild anti-inflammatory properties, helping the body heal gently over time. In many ways, it wasn’t just food — it was nourishment in the truest sense.

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Honestly, this wasn’t just any pickle — it had character. Strong, unapologetic, and unforgettable. Paired with garma garam paranthas, makki di roti, or even simple dal and rice, it could transform an entire meal.

I remember how my grandmother would fill that martbaan jar with the pickle and place it under the sun. It felt as though even the sunlight was part of the recipe, slowly deepening the flavours. After a few days, when it was ready, just a small bite with a warm parantha… and the world felt complete. Tangy, spicy, slightly rugged — completely desi, completely real.

For my grandmother, kikar was never just a tree. It was memory, nourishment, and tradition.

And sometimes I feel if you open the door of an old Punjabi kitchen, tucked away in time, you would still find it. A martbaan jar sitting quietly in the corner, filled with babool/kikar pickle… holding within it the warmth of the sun, the strength of the land, and the love of the hands that made it.

Babool/Kikar ki phali ka Achaar

Ingredients

Tender babool/kikar pods or flowers 2 cups

Mustard oil 1/2 cup

Mustard seeds (rai), coarsely ground 2 tbsp

Fennel seeds (saunf), coarsely crushed 1 tbsp

Nigella seeds (kalonji) 1 tbsp

Fenugreek seeds (methi), lightly crushed 1 tsp

Red chilli powder (adjust to taste) 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Salt (or to taste) 2 tbsp

Lemon juice (or dry mango powder (amchur) 1 tbsp) 2 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) 1 tsp

Method

Wash the babool/kikar pods/flowers thoroughly and dry them completely in shade to remove moisture.

Heat mustard oil until it reaches smoking point, then let it cool slightly.

Add hing, mustard seeds, fennel, nigella, and fenugreek seeds to the oil.

Mix in turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt.

Add the dried babool pods/flowers and mix well so they are evenly coated.

Add lemon juice or amchur and mix again.

Transfer the mixture to a clean, dry glass jar. Keep the jar in sunlight for 4-5 days, shaking it daily for even fermentation.

Once matured, store in a cool place and enjoy with meals.

— The writer is a chef & entrepreneur