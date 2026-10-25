The hearty flavours of singhada

Wise ones tell us we need to battle thorns to get to something precious. I guess the reference is largely to roses. But I like to extend the analogy to singhadas. You need to tackle the spikes and peel a prickly singhada before you reach the heart-shaped nugget that nestles within. Pop it into your mouth — and you’ll get a happy bouquet of taste, texture, fibres, and nutrients.

This is the season for singhada or trapa natans. You see them piled on carts, the green, purple or brown peels glistening with drops of water that the vendor sprinkles on them. They are also in high demand during this season of fasting and feasting.

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I must admit that all my life I saw it as some semi-fruit (it is not a fruit, nor a vegetable) that was available only for a spell before and after Dasehra. In recent years, I’ve learned that people use powdered and dried singhada in a host of dishes — from puris and halwa to pakoras, cutlets, chillas — when they forgo grains and lentils for religious rituals and fasts.

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What I find interesting is that this seemingly innocuous ingredient offers plenty of health benefits. It is fibrous, and therefore good for digestion; it is high in potassium and low in fat. Further, it contains a host of antioxidants. And it is still something — unlike, say, the avocado — that most people can afford.

I, of course, like it for its crunchy and mildly sweet taste and love it when it pops up in stir-fries and salads. The fact that its taste is not overpowering makes it just the right ingredient for a host of dishes where it plays a secondary role. I have had singhada salad with rocket leaves, green apple and cherry tomatoes tossed in an Italian dressing. The singhada’s mild taste complements the strong flavours of the other ingredients.

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Southeast and East Asia use water chestnuts in many dishes. A Chinese chicken recipe works wonders. To make this, cook diced chicken with onions, ginger, garlic and spring onions. Add oyster sauce, light and dark soy sauce and rice wine. Top with star anise and diced water chestnuts. When the chicken is cooked, add a bit of sugar and drizzle sesame oil over it.

It also makes a tasty appetiser. Dust some peeled and chopped singhada with cornstarch, flour and salt. Fry or air-fry them, then set aside. Prepare a sauce by frying garlic, then adding sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce and ketchup. Mix the lot with chopped green spring onions — and pour the sauce over the fried singhada.

Indian dishes, of course, make the most of singhada. For singhadey ka halwa, the singhada atta is roasted with sugar and dry fruits, then served hot. Chef Ranveer Brar has plenty of interesting recipes, too. I like his singhada tikkis. For this, saute green chillies and roasted peanuts in a pan. Add boiled, peeled, and grated singhada to the pan, and stir for 5-7 minutes. Add boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes, and stir for another 5-7 minutes. Let it cool, then add cornstarch (or singhada atta, if you want), cumin seeds, lemon juice, and chaat masala to the mix. Shape them into flat roundels, shallow-fry them, and serve hot with the chutney of your choice.

Indeed, the humble singhada has a lot going for it. Historian KT Achaya says it is an exceedingly ancient plant and occurs in early Vedic literature. What gladdens my heart is that it also appears in a host of gourmet food books. From the street-side vendor’s cart to the high table, the singhada has come quite a long way.

— The writer is a food critic

Stir-fried singhada with peppers and beans

Ingredients

Ginger (grated) 1 tsp

Garlic (minced) 1 tsp

Singhada (sliced) ¾ cup

French beans (chopped, blanched) ¼ cup

Red & green peppers (chopped) ½ cup

Light soy sauce 1 tbsp

Red chilli sauce 1 tsp

Tomato ketchup 1 tsp

Salt To taste

Oil For saute

Method

— Heat oil in a pan. Add the garlic and then the ginger.

— Once browned, add the vegetables, and then the singhada.

— Stir well. Saute for a few minutes over high heat.

— Stir in the soy sauce, and then the chilli sauce. Mix well.

— Add ketchup and toss. Season. Serve with noodles or rice.