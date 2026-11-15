The pick of pickles and chutneys

In India, a meal is rarely complete without that little something on the side. It could be a spoonful of tangy mango pickle, a fiery chilli chutney, a sun-dried berry preserve or a freshly ground paste of herbs and spices. Pickles and chutneys are not merely accompaniments; these are expressions of geography, seasonality, community, memory, and the extraordinary ingenuity of Indian kitchens.

Long before refrigeration, preservation was an essential part of everyday life. Our ancestors understood the art of making seasonal ingredients last longer through sun-drying, salting, fermentation, smoking, oil preservation and the clever use of spices. Historical references to pickles appear in medieval Indian literature. The 12th-century work ‘Lilavati’, for instance, describes an assortment of pickles made from fruits, vegetables and roots. The 14th-century Kannada text ‘Nala Champu’ also mentions several varieties.

India’s pickle repertoire is remarkably diverse. The North is known for its mango, lime, carrot, cauliflower, turnip and chilli pickles, often preserved in mustard oil. Gujarat offers the delightful sweetness of chhundo, alongside methia and mixed vegetable achaar. Rajasthan brings its bold ker-sangri and chilli pickles, while Punjab celebrates stuffed red chillies and traditional mango achaar.

Moving eastwards, Bengal has its distinctive kasundi, a pungent mustard-based condiment, alongside sweet and sour seasonal fruit pickles. Assam and the Northeast offer an entirely different world of fermented bamboo shoots, chillies, indigenous greens and fish preparations.

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In the South, Andhra Pradesh is famous for its fiery avakaya mango pickle, gongura pachadi and tomato pachadi. Tamil Nadu has its range of oorugai, while Kerala celebrates its mango, lime and fish pickles. Each region has its own relationship with sourness, heat, fermentation and preservation.

The western coast adds another dimension to this tradition. Goa and coastal Maharashtra have long-standing traditions of fish pickles, prawn pickles and dried seafood preparations.

An equally fascinating, and lesser-known, tradition is that of non-vegetarian pickles in Uttarakhand. Certain families have traditionally prepared meat achaar, including mutton pickle. The practice was rooted in resourcefulness: when an animal was hunted or slaughtered, the choice cuts were cooked fresh, while the remaining meat was preserved for later consumption.

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Food writer Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal has spoken about this tradition through her own family’s culinary history. It is important to recognise that these were specific community and family practices rather than a universal tradition.

Chutneys, meanwhile, deserve an equally important place in India’s culinary history. In January, Rushina brought this subject into the spotlight with her book ‘Chutney: A Compendium of Stories and Recipes’. Drawing on more than 230 recipes and contributions from across India, it explores the extraordinary diversity of a condiment that is often relegated to the edge of the plate.

From thecha in Maharashtra and coconut chutney in the South to sesame chutney in Uttarakhand, bhat ki chutney, darim chutney made with wild pomegranate, gongura pachadi in Andhra Pradesh, and thekasundi traditions of Bengal, the possibilities are endless. There are chutneys made from wild berries, forest herbs, seeds, flowers, peels, dried fish and even ingredients that would otherwise be discarded. Some are freshly ground on a sil-batta, some fermented, some cooked, and others dried into powders.

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One particularly fascinating ingredient is the humble ber. This seasonal wild fruit has a wonderful culinary legacy. Traditional ber pickle captures its sweet-sour character with mustard oil, chillies, salt and spices. Across households, ber has also found its way into chutneys, preserves and sun-dried preparations.

As chefs, we often look towards imported ingredients, contemporary techniques and elaborate plating to create something exciting. Perhaps it is time to look closer to home. A thoughtfully prepared ber pickle, a fermented bamboo shoot condiment or a traditional meat achaar can tell a story that no modern sauce can replicate.

Ancient ber pickle

Ingredients

Ber (fresh) 500 gm

Mustard oil 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds 1 tbsp

Fennel seeds 1 tsp

Fenugreek seeds ½ tsp

Turmeric 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Salt To taste

Hing (asafoetida) A pinch

Method

Wash and completely dry the ber.

Slit or cut the fruit into halves and remove seeds if desired.

Heat mustard oil until smoking; cool slightly.

Add mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds.

Add turmeric, chilli powder, hing and salt.

Toss in the ber and cook a little.

Cool and transfer to a sterilised, dry jar.

Allow the flavours to mature. For long-term storage, sterilise the bottle well with vinegar. Control moisture and avoid contamination.

— The writer is a celebrity chef