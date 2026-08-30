The tempting traditional cuisine

My journey with bamboo shoots wasn’t just about making a curry. Somewhere along the way, it awakened a hunger in me to learn more about tribal food, forest edibles and the communities that have lived with nature for generations.

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There is a big difference between what we grow in our gardens and what grows in the wild. Even when an ingredient looks familiar, the way you prepare it can be completely different.

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I remember meeting someone who had deep knowledge about tribal food and wild edibles. What the person told me was simple but profound: you first need to know what is food before you can learn how to cook it.

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Tribal food has travelled through generations — understanding which plant to eat, which part to use, when to harvest it and how to make it safe.

Monsoon makes the relationship with food even more fascinating. When the rains arrive, forests offer a whole new bounty. For tribal communities, eating seasonally is a way of life — what grows in the wild is what finds its way into the cooking pot. Bamboo shoots are one such seasonal treasure.

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The preparation matters. The tender shoots need to be prepared carefully. The outer layers are peeled away until you reach the soft, young portion inside. These are then cleaned properly and traditionally boiled in salted water for around 20-25 minutes before cooking. Some preparations also involve treating these with slaked lime.

These processes help reduce the natural bitterness of the plant. Improperly prepared bamboo shoots are unsuitable for consumption. This is why wild foods should never be eaten without proper identification and preparation.

In the Northeast, bamboo shoots are deeply woven into everyday cooking. These find their way into curries, stir-fries, pickles and many other preparations. Bamboo is also processed into ingredients such as ‘khaar’, which holds an important place in traditional cuisine and is culturally regarded by some communities almost like an elixir of life. Nutritionally, tender bamboo shoots are fascinating too. These are low in calories and fat, while providing dietary fibre, potassium and other micronutrients. Their fibre content can support digestive health and satiety.

Bamboo shoots aren’t limited to Indian cuisine. These are widely used in Chinese and other Asian cuisines, particularly in stir-fries, soups and curries. That journey of discovery led me to Bamboo Shoots and Potato Curry — a simple dish inspired by the forests, the monsoon and the wisdom of tribal kitchens.

The more I learn about tribal food, the more I realise that India has an incredible culinary knowledge system sitting quietly in its forests and villages. It’s a reminder that there is still so much to learn. If you happen to get your hands on bamboo shoots, turn these into this delicious curry!

Bamboo Shoots and Potato Curry

Ingredients

Bamboo shoots 4-5

Onions 3

Ginger 1 inch

Garlic pods 6-8

Green chilli 4-5

Potatoes 2

Mustard oil 3-4 tbsp

Hing (asafoetida) A pinch

Kashmiri red chilli (whole) 2

Methidana (fenugreek seeds) 1 tsp

Kalonji (nigella seeds) 1 tsp

Saunf (fennel seeds) 1 tsp

Mustard seeds ½ tsp

Jeera (cumin seeds) 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 2 tsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Dry mango powder 1½ tsp

Lemon juice 1

Salt To taste

Method

Remove the outer covering of the bamboo shoots and peel them using a peeler. Now cut the bamboo shoots into slices. Separately cut the potatoes into cubes and keep these in a bowl of water.

Heat a kadahi, add water, salt, and bamboo shoots. Cover and cook for 20-25 minutes on low flame. Strain the bamboo shoots from the brine solution, wash these thoroughly, and boil again for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the onions into small cubes and slice the ginger. Add the onions, ginger, garlic pods, green

chillies, and water to a blender and coarsely grind the mixture.

Heat a kadahi, add oil, hing, whole Kashmiri red chillies, methi seeds, kalonji, saunf, and jeera. Allow these to splutter. Add the blended mixture and saute for 3-4 minutes.

Add potato cubes and bamboo shoots. Mix well and saute for 3-4 minutes on low flame. Add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and dry mango powder. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

Add water, cover with a lid, and cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes. Add lemon juice and mix well.

Transfer to a serving bowl. Serve hot with steamed rice.

— The writer is a celebrity chef and entrepreneur