“Did you see a tiger?” That is usually the first question asked when someone returns from a wildlife safari. Rarely do we ask how the forest felt, which birds were seen or what other animals were encountered. If the tiger appeared, the safari is deemed a success. If it did not, there is often disappointment — as though the forest had failed to deliver what we came to see. This may be the biggest change in how we experience wildlife today.

The tiger has become the star attraction, while the forest that sustains it has been reduced to a backdrop. As we observe Wildlife Week in the first week of October, this changing relationship with wildlife tourism deserves attention. It is not merely an occasion to celebrate wild species; it is also an opportunity to reflect on how tourists treat wildife as a spectacle, and to understand the ground realities.

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The growing pressure of tourism raises legitimate concerns about overcrowding, disturbance to animals, the commercialisation of wildlife and the increasing expectation of guaranteed sightings. These concerns need thoughtful redress if tourism is to remain an ally of conservation rather than gradually becoming a pressure on it.

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I have seen how quickly a quiet forest road changes when a tiger appears. One vehicle stops, another follows, and soon several more converge. Drivers manoeuvre for a better view, cameras emerge and everyone wants the perfect photograph. Yet the tiger may simply be resting, crossing its territory or walking towards water. It has not volunteered for the spectacle.

The tiger is magnificent, but the forest is not a theatre, and the tiger is not a performer. This does not mean wildlife tourism should be discouraged. Quite the contrary: responsible tourism can be an important ally of conservation. It creates employment for local communities, including guides, drivers, naturalists, hotel workers, transporters and small businesses. When people living around protected areas earn legitimate livelihoods from wildlife, they have a stronger economic stake in protecting it.

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Tourism also brings people closer to nature and can build broader public support for conservation. In several landscapes, it has supported local livelihoods while reducing dependence on activities that can harm wildlife. The challenge is to ensure that tourism remains subordinate to conservation. India already has a legal and institutional framework for this.

The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, provides safeguards for wildlife and protected areas, while tiger reserves operate under management plans that include habitat protection and tourism regulation. The difficulty often lies not in the absence of rules, but in their consistent implementation.

A protected forest is not a parking lot. Its carrying capacity cannot be determined simply by counting vehicles. Ecological sensitivity, breeding seasons, waterholes, animal movement, noise levels, road conditions and the ability of field staff to regulate visitors all matter.

Tourism limits should therefore be based on scientific assessment, not commercial demand. Sensitive routes may need temporary closure, and visitor numbers may sometimes have to be reduced. A tiger sighting should not become an exception to these principles. In fact, the presence of a tiger is precisely when discipline matters most. Vehicles should maintain prescribed distances and speeds. The animal should never be surrounded or pursued for a photograph. It should be free to cross the road, enter the grassland and disappear into the forest.

The same principle should apply to VIP tourism. A protected area does not acquire additional ecological capacity because an influential visitor has arrived. Nor can a tiger be expected to appear on demand.

Transparent booking systems, uniform rules and independent monitoring can protect both wildlife and the field officers responsible for enforcing conservation regulations. The issue is not about individuals; it is about ensuring that ecological limits apply equally to everyone.

There is another pressure: the commercialisation of the tiger. Some expensive resorts around popular reserves promote the possibility of tiger sightings as a major attraction. Visitors paying substantial sums may consequently begin to expect a sighting in return. But a wild tiger cannot be delivered like a hotel service. Its movements depend on habitat, prey, weather, season and chance.

A tiger sighting should remain a privilege of nature, not a service guarantee. This also requires a change in visitors’ expectations. A safari without a tiger is not an empty safari. A herd of chital moving silently through the grass, an elephant family at a waterhole, a raptor circling above the canopy, fresh pugmarks on a forest track, an ancient tree or an unfamiliar bird call can all provide memorable encounters. These are not consolation prizes. They are wildlife experiences in their own right. This is where a good guide can make a profound difference. A guide should do more than locate animals. He or she should help visitors understand animal behaviour, ecology and the relationships among the many species that make up the forest.

A good guide does not merely deliver a tiger. A good guide helps visitors discover a forest. The change must also begin with children. Nature-education programmes and school awareness camps can help young visitors understand that a protected area is not an entertainment park. Wildlife does not exist to provide us with photographs.

My own perspective has been shaped by years in the Indian Forest Service. It took me 18 years and scores of safaris before I saw my first tiger in the wild. Those 18 years were not disappointing. They were filled with misty mornings, bird calls, animal tracks, changing light through the canopy and the quiet excitement of being part of a living ecosystem. When the tiger finally appeared, the sighting was unforgettable. But it did not make the earlier experiences any less valuable. Perhaps that is the attitude we need to recover.

The success of wildlife tourism should not be measured simply by the number of tourists accommodated or tiger photographs produced. More important measures are whether wildlife remains secure, habitats retain their ecological integrity, local communities benefit fairly and visitors leave with a deeper respect for nature.

Wildlife tourism has a legitimate and valuable place in India’s conservation landscape. But tourism must operate within ecological limits. Wildlife Week gives us a timely opportunity to reaffirm this balance. Conservation cannot mean keeping people away from nature altogether, nor can tourism mean bringing nature under constant human pressure. The objective should be responsible access — allowing people to experience wildlife while ensuring that wildlife retains the space and freedom it needs to survive.

Sometimes protecting wildlife may mean closing a route. Sometimes it may mean reducing visitor numbers. And sometimes it may mean accepting that the tiger will not be seen. That should not be considered a failed safari. The next time we enter a forest, let us look beyond the expected photograph. Let us listen to the birds, observe animal tracks, notice the trees and appreciate the intricate life around us.

If we want the tiger to continue living freely, we must give it something more valuable than our cameras: the freedom to move, rest and, sometimes, remain unseen. The tiger is an inhabitant of the forest, not its performer.

— The writer is a retired Indian Forest Service officer