Three of a kind: A melange of sculptures by legendary trio of Indian modern art on display

The ‘Three Moderns’ exhibition brings together the legendary trio of Indian modern art — Himmat Shah, Krishen Khanna and Thota Vaikuntam — under one roof at the Gandhi King Plaza, India International Centre, New Delhi.

Curated by art critic Uma Nair, it is presented as an ensemble of materials and human identities. The exhibition features 12 sculptures crafted in marble, bronze and resinated fibreglass. As Nair observes, “The works are both coherent and enigmatic in expression, but always with a sense of feeling at home with the artists’ language — of understanding what they are saying even as they translate their own identities in their observations of life and the living.”

As seminal moderns in India’s vibrant art tapestry, this melange of sculptures offers a glimpse into the beauty of the human face and body as imagined through each artist’s vision, set against fragments of everyday life and lived experience of people.

Marking the birth centenary of the prolific Krishen Khanna — often described as the “last of the Progressives” — the exhibition presents his quartet of Bandwallas. The intense and closely observed sculptures reveal Khanna’s enduring engagement with the humble musicians who play various instruments at every baraat in India.

Clad in ornate uniforms and marked by a distinctive demeanour, the Bandwallas are both familiar and deeply human. As Nair notes in the book released at the show, “It was in the 1970s that Khanna first explored the subject of Bandwallas. While driving out of his Delhi studio at Nizamuddin, the path was blocked by the marching band of a wedding procession — this gave birth to his first Bandwalla portraits.

The Bandwallas have become a recurrent theme in Krishen Khanna’s oeuvre. His choice of subject has mostly been inspired by the experiences of the daily life and pathos of the common man.”

Alongside are Himmat Shah’s powerful suite of stone sculptures carved in Emperador, brown marble and white marble. Known for his intense engagement with the human head, Shah’s works provoke curiosity and awe through their pared-down yet deeply expressive forms.

Nair reflects, “Born of his love for an avant garde language of archetypal forms, he created his heads in the Indian sculptural tradition that lead to the paring down of sensibilities. The two marble heads create their own synergy in the spirit of creation. Himmat’s heads sprang from an open sensibility, alert and sharp to the mystery that surrounded all things.”

Shah, who passed away in March 2025, was known to seek and search his own medium and craft while pushing boundaries in sculpture as well as drawing. For instance, the Lotus, which is a tall work on display, “at once harks back to the beauty of the signature of symbolism within the botanics of nature’s bounty”, as described by Nair.

Interestingly, his ability to closely analyse the trivia and the finer nuances of human heads and nature’s abundance enabled him to carve a niche through his expression in paintings and sculptures. This was his parallel universe, inhabited by his art works that were a reimagination of the seemingly unchangeable.

Thota Vaikuntam’s signature sculptural faces are distinct with their ‘almond eyes, vermilion bindis, and ornaments’ rendered within a vibrant potpourri of colours and earthy palettes that define his Telangana women and men, rooted in his birthplace.

On view are his quartet of a single large head and a trio of smaller heads that are part of his ‘Sacred Gaze’ series. As Nair explains, “His love for folk idioms and the power of the everyday ritual all create their own narrative in terms of the beauty of Dravidian dignity in tone and tenor. The patinated bronzes in smaller size are a treat to behold. Translated as imagery from his famed canvases, his way of working is exploratory, between his own observations to his love for bringing to attention the overlooked world with its everyday acts, such as applying the bindi/tilak in Indian culture, capturing the rustic ritual and then re-assessing its meaning, as it repositions the viewer’s relationship with the object.”

The exhibition is on till December 22.

— The writer is based in New Delhi