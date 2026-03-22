Unfinished argument of 1931

We are not afraid of dying, but deeply concerned about the crushing of our voice — these words, written by Sukhdev on March 5, 1931, capture the moral crisis at the heart of India’s freedom struggle in its final colonial phase. Between February and March 1931, as the Gandhi-Irwin Pact unfolded with deceptive calm, another struggle was taking place within the prison walls of Lahore. It was not only a confrontation with the British Raj, but also a protest against political abandonment — against erasure by the very nationalist movement that had once drawn strength from revolutionary sacrifice.

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In the final weeks before the executions of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, a series of letters — some smuggled out, some censored, others intercepted — reveals a deeper ideological conflict over the meaning of freedom itself. In these writings, the condemned revolutionaries did more than prepare for death. They challenged both the colonial state and the moral boundaries of nationalist politics.

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The Gandhi-Irwin Pact, signed on March 5, 1931, was widely celebrated within the Congress as a diplomatic success. It secured the release of thousands of Civil Disobedience prisoners, restored confiscated property in many cases, and lifted restrictions on non-violent political activity. Yet its limits were unmistakable. Those accused of revolutionary violence were excluded. The colonial government had long drawn a distinction between “political prisoners” and “terrorists”, and the Pact implicitly accepted that distinction.

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The result was a hierarchy within the freedom struggle itself. One stream of resistance was recognised; another was left outside the field of negotiation. Gandhi negotiated for the satyagrahis, but Bhagat Singh and his comrades — along with many other revolutionaries who had spent years in prison — remained beyond the scope of clemency. The decision may have arisen from ideological conviction and political strategy, but it carried a profound moral cost. For the revolutionaries, it signalled not merely disagreement but exclusion.

No one articulated this sense of betrayal more sharply than Sukhdev. One of the most disciplined organisers of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, he used his final months in prison to reflect on the direction of the nationalist movement. In a letter written in October 1930, intercepted before completion, he expressed both excitement and frustration. The revolutionary impulse, he believed, had spread far beyond Punjab. Yet political leaders and the Press acknowledged the ideological seriousness of revolutionary action only after arrests and trials forced them to do so.

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Another letter, written in December 1930, reveals his anxiety that the slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ might be reduced to rhetoric. Revolution, he insisted, had to be explained to the masses in concrete terms. The struggle was not simply for the transfer of political power; it was for the transformation of social relations. Without such clarity, he feared, the language of revolution would be absorbed into a nationalism lacking social purpose.

By March 1931, his anxiety had turned into open criticism. On the very day the Gandhi-Irwin Pact was signed, Sukhdev wrote one of his most striking letters, accusing Congress leaders of suppressing a revolutionary statement issued on March 3 because it criticised Gandhi and other senior figures. “We are being strangled by these high-class leaders,” he wrote in a phrase that still shocks with its intensity. What emerges from this letter is not a rejection of the nationalist movement itself, but a decisive break with what he saw as its compromised moral centre.

The conflict became sharper in Sukhdev’s letter to Gandhi, delivered through his uncle Chint Ram Thapar after a jail visit in mid-March. The letter asked uncomfortable questions. Why had Gandhi’s movement remained silent about revolutionaries who had spent years in prison? Was freedom to be won only for Congressmen? Gandhi received the letter and published it in Young India, but his reply remained cautious. He insisted he had done what he could, yet avoided demanding clemency directly.

This exchange revealed a deeper divide within Indian nationalism. Gandhi’s politics rested on the primacy of non-violence as both method and moral principle. The revolutionaries argued that the anti-colonial struggle had taken multiple forms and that one stream of sacrifice could not be abandoned without damaging the moral integrity of the national cause.

The discontent was not confined to Punjab. Revolutionary networks elsewhere expressed similar frustration. An intercepted letter from a Bengali revolutionary connected with the Chittagong uprising suggested that Bengal’s militant energy during the Civil Disobedience movement owed much to the revolutionary underground. Such voices indicate a deeper fracture within the nationalist movement.

It was in this atmosphere that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru made their final intervention. In their letter to the Governor of Punjab, they did not beg for mercy. Instead, having been convicted of waging war against the Crown, they demanded to be treated as soldiers and executed by a firing squad rather than by hanging. The letter was reported in The Tribune (Lahore), March 23, 1931:

“Bhagat Singh and his comrades, while refusing to make any plea for mercy, in the course of a letter to the Governor of the Punjab, asked to be shot dead. ‘The only thing we want to point out,’ they said, ‘is that according to the verdict of your Court, we are said to have been waging war and are consequently war prisoners. Therefore, we claim to be treated as such, i.e., we claim to be shot dead instead of being hanged… We very earnestly request you… to send a detachment or a shooting party to perform our executions.’”

The colonial state had convicted them of waging war. The revolutionaries turned the charge into an argument. If this were war, they would not be criminals but political combatants. If the British government insisted on the language of war, it had to accept its implications.

This was an act of remarkable political clarity. Bhagat Singh and his comrades transformed the legal framework of their trial into a platform of resistance. They did not seek mercy within colonial law; they challenged the legitimacy of that law itself.

The phrase “come and shoot us” condensed an entire revolutionary ethic. It was neither theatrical nor romantic. It was a refusal to allow the colonial state to define their political identity. By demanding death as soldiers, they asserted dignity over pity and agency over victimhood.

Their words also reveal the intellectual seriousness of the revolutionary movement. Bhagat Singh repeatedly insisted that revolution was not a cult of bomb and pistol but a struggle for justice and equality. Even at the threshold of execution, that conviction remained intact. The final letter was less a plea than a political declaration — a last attempt to shape how their struggle would be understood.

These writings challenge the comforting myth that India’s freedom movement spoke with a single moral voice. Beneath the broad front against the Empire existed competing visions of resistance, legitimacy, and the future nation.

On March 23, India observes Martyrs’ Day in memory of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. The commemoration often takes the form of homage. Yet the deeper tribute lies elsewhere: in remembering the questions they forced the nation to confront. What kind of freedom was being sought? Who would be included within its moral horizon? And could a national movement afford to forget those who had fought and died outside its accepted methods?

Their execution in Lahore Central Jail did not silence those questions. If anything, it amplified them. The voices the colonial state tried to extinguish continue to echo across generations — reminding the nation that freedom was not achieved by one path alone, and that the revolutionaries of 1931 remain among the most uncompromising witnesses to the unfinished promise of justice.

— The writer is a publisher and author