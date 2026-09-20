What remains: Of home, loss and belonging
US-based Harman Kaur explores diverse manifestations of home, being an immigrant, a Sikh, a woman in her poems
INTERGENERATIONAL PAIN
I learned silence from my father;
this is the only way he was
ever allowed to grieve.
I inherited my mother’s rage;
this is the only way she was
ever heard.
***
THE ECLIPSE
If I told you
about the darkness
inside me,
would you still look at me
like I am the Sun?
***
OCCUPIED
I do not know where my grief
ends and where my healing begins.
I hold them both inside me,
frequently mistaking one for the other.
My whole life has become an
untangling of the two
but I don’t mind.
It keeps me busy.
***
LET’S BLAME GOD
for the heartbreak,
for the violence,
and for the wars.
Let’s blame god for world hunger
and for starving children
and every despicable thing
that befalls humans.
Let’s blame god in every breath
until it becomes a sort of meditation, and then maybe, just maybe,
we will be forgiven for our sins.
***
MAYBE
Maybe my misery did not have to take on the form of a poem
(but it stuck around too long, and I did not know what else to do with it).
— Excerpted from ‘Call Me Home’, with permission from Speaking Tiger