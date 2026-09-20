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Home / Variety / What remains: Of home, loss and belonging

What remains: Of home, loss and belonging

US-based Harman Kaur explores diverse manifestations of home, being an immigrant, a Sikh, a woman in her poems

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Harman Kaur
Updated At : 03:09 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Call Me Home by Harman Kaur. Speaking Tiger. Pages 134. ~499
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INTERGENERATIONAL PAIN

I learned silence from my father;

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this is the only way he was

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ever allowed to grieve.

I inherited my mother’s rage;

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this is the only way she was

ever heard.

***

THE ECLIPSE

If I told you

about the darkness

inside me,

would you still look at me

like I am the Sun?

***

OCCUPIED

I do not know where my grief

ends and where my healing begins.

I hold them both inside me,

frequently mistaking one for the other.

My whole life has become an

untangling of the two

but I don’t mind.

It keeps me busy.

***

LET’S BLAME GOD

for the heartbreak,

for the violence,

and for the wars.

Let’s blame god for world hunger

and for starving children

and every despicable thing

that befalls humans.

Let’s blame god in every breath

until it becomes a sort of meditation, and then maybe, just maybe,

we will be forgiven for our sins.

***

MAYBE

Maybe my misery did not have to take on the form of a poem

(but it stuck around too long, and I did not know what else to do with it).

— Excerpted from ‘Call Me Home’, with permission from Speaking Tiger

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