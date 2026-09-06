What sugar really cost us

Sugar is in the news again. Prices are up nearly 30 to 40 per cent over the past month, and almost everyone is doing the calculation on whether the Diwali and Durga Puja mithai will cost more this year. But the price of sugar is the least interesting thing about it. As a food history lover, I would say sugar has always cost more than its price.

Sugar has a cruel history, and India stands on both sides of it. We gave sugar to the world. But then lost even the name for it, and the same crop was later used to ship more than a million of us across the sea.

Advertisement

Sugarcane came to India from New Guinea, carried along old trade routes at least 3,000 years back. For most of that time, people chewed the stalk and drank the juice. Then, around the early centuries of the Common Era, we worked out how to boil the juice down and set it into a crystal, and we invented sugar which you could store, weigh and carry across the sea without these being spoiled.

Advertisement

In Sanskrit, we called it sharkara, meaning grit. That became sukkar in Arabic, sucre in French and eventually sugar in English. And here at home, the crystal stayed a luxury and a medicine, while ordinary people ate gur, unrefined jaggery from the same cane. Surprisingly, gur never lost its name, so much so that we have places like Muzaffarnagar, Kolhapur, Marayoor and Central Travancore, each with GI-tagged local jaggery.

The names of the refined variety tell a unique story that runs in a circle. India invented sugar and taught the world to make it, and in 647 AD, the Tang emperor sent men to Bihar to learn how cane juice was turned into crystal. The Chinese took the learning further, stripping out the brown to make the sugar whiter than ours.

Advertisement

Our sugar came in every shade from brown gur to golden shakkar, but the whiter Chinese kind came back to us wearing China’s name, and it stuck. Even today, white sugar is chini. In the 1770s, a Chinese trader set up Bengal’s first refinery near Calcutta and made white sugar in the very land that had invented it, and the Bengalis simply called it chini. The rock crystal, meanwhile, is misri, after Misr, the Persian/Urdu name for Egypt, from a belief that this version reached us through Egyptian hands. So, we invented the thing, and then named its finest forms after those who refined it.

Bittersweet history

When Britain abolished slavery across most of its empire in 1833, plantation owners faced a problem. Cane remained brutally labour-intensive, but the system that had provided them with captive workers was no longer legally available. So, the planters went looking for labour that was just as cheap and easier to control, and they found it in India. Between 1834 and the 1920s, more than a million Indians were shipped to the sugar colonies, mostly from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Bhojpuri and Awadhi belt. They picked up a new name for themselves, girmitiya, from the English word ‘agreement’, the indenture contract that bound them.

Nearly half a million passed through a single depot at Aapravasi Ghat in Mauritius, which the British openly called a great experiment, the experiment being whether a free man could be made to work like a slave so long as you called the arrangement something else. He could, and for a fixed span of years that was closer to a sentence than a wage. A missionary in Fiji, John Wear Burton, watched the same system on the cane estates there and wrote that the only real difference from slavery was the name and the number of years. The men called it narak (hell) for where they had landed.

The suffering did not go waste. When Mohandas Gandhi went to Natal in 1893, he was a young barrister. As a British colony on the coast of South Africa, Natal depended on the production of sugar and had brought more than 1,50,000 Indians to work on the cane farms. It was the poor treatment of these workers, not what was happening in India, that first led Gandhi to become politically active. He referred to the indenture system as being similar to slavery.

After he returned to India in 1915, Gandhi made the condition of the sugar plantation workers his first major issue, condemning the trade in a speech in Bombay and in The Bombay Chronicle. As a result of this campaign, the Viceroy announced the end of indenture in 1917. A month later, peasants in Champaran invited Gandhi to Bihar, which was the first step in his becoming the Mahatma.

The migrant fritter

The workers contributed more than just a cause for Gandhi to support. The girmitiyas went on board those ships carrying only a small amount of belongings, among them a sweet called gulgula. Gulgula is a small, dark ball made from wheat flour and jaggery, and sometimes includes fennel, which is fried in oil. It comes from the Bihar area and is excellent as food for travel since it is fried and contains jaggery.

It was taken with them as a dish suitable for migration to Guyana and Trinidad, where it absorbed local flavours such as the jaggery being replaced by plantation sugar and the batter taking on the flavour of overripe local bananas, so that the Caribbean version of gulgula is now a banana fritter, fried as part of the Phagwah celebration.

In South Africa, Indian families nowadays prepare the same dish without using bananas but instead use cardamom or nutmeg as flavouring, and they still refer to it as gulgula or googgoola. Indo-Caribbean or Indo-Fijian families introduced it to Britain and it can still be found on the counters of Southall grocery shops as gulgula, or simply as an Indian doughnut.

The recipe, which spread around the world due to sugar farming, changed from place to place, but the name has remained mostly the same.

That is worth remembering as sugar prices rise again this festive season. The market can tell us what sugar costs today, but history tells us what it has cost before.

— The writer is a food historian