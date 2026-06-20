After days of intermittent showers, dry spell ahead, but temperatures unlikely to see significant rise

After receiving isolated rain over the past few days, a dry spell is expected to kick in over north-west India from June 20, but the day temperatures, which are at present normal in Punjab and Haryana, are not expected to see any significant rise.

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Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places till June 23 and no large change in maximum temperature is expected during the next 48 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on June 20. Thereafter, they will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius for next two days and rise thereafter. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely at isolated places till June 23.

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Over the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was 39.5 degrees Celsius at Patiala, while the minimum was 23 degrees Celsius at Thein Dam. In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature was 40.9 degrees Celsius at Rohtak and the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius at Narnaul.

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During this period, the weather remained dry in Haryana, whereas light rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab. Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Sangrur were among areas in Punjab that received varying amounts of rain.

Rainfall for the month of June so far, which was earlier noticeably surplus, has fallen below the long period average (LPA) in both the states. From June 1 to June 20, Punjab received 21.8 mm rain against the LPA of 28.2 mm for this period, accounting for a deficiency of 23 per cent. Haryana received 27 mm against the LPA of 29.4 mm, which is short by eight percent.

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According to IMD, a seasonal trough runs from Punjab to Bihar in lower atmospheric levels and a western disturbance prevails over north Punjab and its neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 kmph is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till June 22 and isolated to scattered rainfall over these areas from June 23-26. These areas could also experience isolated hailstorm activity on June 21, IMD said.