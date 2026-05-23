icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Weather / After next four days of severe heat, two-day wet spell to bring down temperatures in Punjab, Haryana

After next four days of severe heat, two-day wet spell to bring down temperatures in Punjab, Haryana

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible at isolated places on May 28 and 29

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:06 PM May 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A rider covers his face as he drives in the harsh afternoon in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

After dry weather and a severe heat wave over the next four days over Punjab and Haryana, the temperatures are expected to come down with the weather office forecasting a two-day wet spell over some parts of these states.

Advertisement

The weather is likely to be dry from May 24-27 and light rainfall is likely at isolated places on May 28 and 29, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 23. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from May 28.

Advertisement

No large change in maximum temperatures is expected during the next 24 hours. A rise by 2-4 degree Celsius for the subsequent four days and a fall thereafter is expected. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible at isolated places on May 28 and 29.

Advertisement

Over the past 24 hours, light rain along with thunderstorms and lightning occurred at isolated places in Punjab, while Haryana remained dry. Gusty winds were experienced at some places in both states. Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Ropar and Nawanshahar districts in Punjab received a small amount of rain.

During this period, the day temperatures were above normal in Haryana but normal in Punjab where IMD reported an appreciable fall from the previous day, whereas night temperatures were normal in Haryana but above normal in Punjab.

Advertisement

According to IMD, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation prevails over Jammu and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, and a trough runs from Punjab to south-west Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand till May 25 and over Himachal Pradesh on May 29. Isolated hailstorm activity is also expected over Himachal Pradesh on May 29.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts