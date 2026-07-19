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Home / Weather / Bathinda bakes at 40.8 degrees Celsius as heat persists across Punjab, Haryana

Bathinda bakes at 40.8 degrees Celsius as heat persists across Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Rohtak records a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:13 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Bathinda was the hottest place in Punjab on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius as sultry weather conditions prevailed at several places in the state and neighbouring Haryana.

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The maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits by up to four degrees.

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Ferozepur in Punjab also experienced hot weather, recording a high of 37.3 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT here.

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Patiala recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius while Mohali registered a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded maximum temperatures of 34.7 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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Chandigarh, which received light rain, recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Rohtak was the hottest place, recording a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Fatehabad recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius while Gurugram recorded a high of 35.9 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 35.2 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul registered a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

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