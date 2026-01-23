Chail in Solan receives season’s 1st snowfall

Chail in Solan district received the season’s first snowfall on Friday, bringing cheer to residents and hoteliers.

Rain and high-velocity winds occurred in other areas of Solan, like Kasauli and Dagshai, disrupting water and electricity supply as residents reeled under intensified cold conditions. Mild snowfall was also reported from the Dagshai cantonment in the morning.

The weather turned abruptly inclement as rain set in early in the day, further intensifying the cold wave across the region.

The rain brought much-needed relief to the agrarian community, which had been battling a prolonged dry winter.

With the sudden drop in temperatures, residents largely preferred to remain indoors, and roads across the region remained deserted.