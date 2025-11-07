Check city-wise weather forecast today for North India

Here is the weather forecast for major cities in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh.

Temperature in °C

CITY max min

Chandigarh 27 13

New Delhi 26 11

Amritsar 26 11

Bathinda 29 11

Jalandhar 27 11

Ludhiana 30 14

Bhiwani 29 09

Hisar 29 09

Sirsa 29 09

Dharamsala 21 10

Manali 17 06

Shimla 17 08

Srinagar 21 04

Jammu 29 13

Kargil 13 0

Leh 10 --04

Dehradun 28 13

Mussoorie 19 10