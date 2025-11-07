Check city-wise weather forecast today for North India
Here is the weather forecast for major cities in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh.
Temperature in °C
CITY max min
Chandigarh 27 13
New Delhi 26 11
Amritsar 26 11
Bathinda 29 11
Jalandhar 27 11
Ludhiana 30 14
Bhiwani 29 09
Hisar 29 09
Sirsa 29 09
Dharamsala 21 10
Manali 17 06
Shimla 17 08
Srinagar 21 04
Jammu 29 13
Kargil 13 0
Leh 10 --04
Dehradun 28 13
Mussoorie 19 10
