Home / Weather / Check city-wise weather forecast today for North India

Check city-wise weather forecast today for North India

North India weather, Delhi weather today, Punjab weather update, Haryana weather forecast, Chandigarh temperature, Uttarakhand weather, Himachal Pradesh forecast, IMD weather report, North India temperature today, rain forecast North India, weather news India, Delhi NCR weather update

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:00 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Temperature of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, J&K, Uttarakhand
Here is the weather forecast for major cities in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh.

Temperature in °C

CITY       max    min

Chandigarh 27 13

New Delhi 26 11

Amritsar  26 11

Bathinda 29 11

Jalandhar 27 11

Ludhiana 30 14

Bhiwani 29 09

Hisar 29 09

Sirsa 29 09

Dharamsala 21 10

Manali 17 06

Shimla 17 08

Srinagar 21 04

Jammu 29 13

Kargil 13 0

Leh 10 --04

Dehradun  28 13

Mussoorie 19 10

