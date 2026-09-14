Climate-smart rice method cuts methane emissions by nearly 90%, Himachal agri university study finds

A multi-year study by Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur, has found that direct-seeded rice can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve water efficiency and support long-term soil health while maintaining strong yields.

HPAU and Savannah Seeds today announced the findings of the study, which evaluated direct-seeded SAVA-134 FullPage® as a climate-smart and resource-efficient rice production method.

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Compared with conventional transplanted rice systems, the direct-seeded approach reduced methane emissions by nearly 90 per cent, delivered the highest water productivity, improved soil health and showed the greatest potential for carbon-credit generation, according to the study.

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The research, titled “Popularisation of Direct-Seeded Rice Technology for Climate Change Adaptation by Reducing GHG Emissions and Acquiring Carbon Credit,” was conducted across two major rice-growing regions of Himachal Pradesh over multiple growing seasons.

Led by Dr Dhanbir Singh, Assistant Soil Chemist, Department of Soil Science, HPAU, Palampur, and supported by Savannah Seeds, the study compared conventional transplanted rice with direct-seeded rice systems.

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Among the direct-seeded treatments evaluated, SAVA-134 FullPage® recorded the strongest overall balance of productivity, resource efficiency and environmental sustainability, the study found.

“Our goal was to evaluate practical solutions that can help farmers improve productivity while reducing environmental impact,” said Dr Singh. “The results demonstrate that direct-seeded rice can play an important role in advancing more climate-smart and resource-efficient rice production systems.”

Dr Vinod Sharma, Director of Research, CSKHPKV, Palampur, said the study was an example of a public-private partnership aimed at developing climate-resilient and sustainable farming practices.

Rice is grown on more than 164 million hectares (405 million acres) worldwide and is a primary source of energy for more than half of the global population. Asia accounts for about 90 per cent of global rice production, much of it through transplanted systems that require flooded fields, intensive labour and large volumes of water.

Such practices also contribute significantly to methane emissions. With farmers facing labour shortages, water scarcity, rising production costs and climate-related challenges, researchers are increasingly focusing on more sustainable rice production methods.

“Rice farmers are being asked to produce more food with fewer resources while also reducing environmental impacts,” said Ajai Rana, CEO and MD, Savannah Seeds. “This research demonstrates that innovation in crop genetics and production practices can help achieve both goals.”

Key findings

Nearly 90% lower methane emissions compared with conventional transplanted rice systems.

Highest water productivity recorded under the direct-seeded SAVA-134 system.

Strongest potential for carbon-credit generation among the treatments evaluated.

Improved soil-health indicators, including soil organic carbon, microbial activity and water-holding capacity, along with reduced soil compaction.

Strong yields with fewer resources and a smaller carbon footprint.