Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh records low of 6.2°C

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh records low of 6.2°C

Bathinda and Hisar emerge as the coldest places in the two states, respectively

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:02 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Commuters brave dense fog early in the morning in Ludhiana. Tribune file
There was little respite from cold for the residents of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Bathinda and Hisar emerging as the coldest places in the two states, respectively.

While Hisar in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2°C, six notches below normal, Bathinda in Punjab recorded a low of 2.4°C, four notches below normal, the Met department said here.

According to the weather department, Faridkot, Mansa and Hoshiarpur in Punjab also experienced a cold night, recording lows of 4.4°C, 5.1°C and 5.8°C, respectively.

Amritsar also braved the chill, recording a low of 6.8°C, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 7.1°C and 5.6°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.2°C.

In Haryana, cold wave conditions prevailed in Rohtak, which recorded a low of 3.8°C, while Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2°C.

Among other places in the state, Narnaul recorded a low of 4°C, Karnal 4.7°C, Bhiwani 5°C, while Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5°C.

