Home / Haryana / Cold conditions persist in parts of Haryana and Punjab, temperature drops till 2.6 degrees

Cold conditions persist in parts of Haryana and Punjab, temperature drops till 2.6 degrees

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, records a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:40 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
Cold weather conditions prevailed in many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Narnaul and Ferozepur the coldest places in the two states with a minimum of 2.6 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the weather office, among other places in the state, Faridkot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 4.5 degrees, 4 degrees and 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also braved the chill, recording a low of 4.7 degrees while Ludhiana, Patiala and Mansa recorded respective minimum temperatures of 7.4 degrees, 6.2 degrees and 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Gurugram, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Faridabad, which recorded respective minimums of 3.3 degrees, 3.5 degrees, 3.2 degrees and 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 6.8 degrees while Rohtak's minimum settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

