Day temperatures likely to rise by 6°C during next 5 days, but more rain also expected

After temperatures remained well below normal over Punjab and Haryana because of isolated showers, the maximum temperature in the region is expected to rise by up to six degrees Celsius over the next five days.

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Simultaneously, the weather department has also predicted rain at isolated places in these states from June 14 to 18, and light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at a few places on June 19 and 20, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

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Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 14. The maximum as well as minimum temperatures in both these states remained appreciably below normal.

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The highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab over the past 24 hours was 38.1 degrees Celsius in Patiala and the lowest minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkhri in Nawanshahar.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature during this period was 40.1 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, while the lowest minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, according to IMD data.

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Pre-monsoon rainfall in the month of June so far has been above the long period average by 26 per cent in Haryana and by 17 per cent in Punjab. The monsoon is expected to enter north-west India on June 20, touching the eastern edge of Himachal Pradesh and arriving in Punjab between June 25 and June 30.

IMD has also predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand during June 14-20. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are also likely over these areas during this period.