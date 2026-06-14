icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Weather / Day temperatures likely to rise by 6°C during next 5 days, but more rain also expected

Day temperatures likely to rise by 6°C during next 5 days, but more rain also expected

Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana, according to a bulletin issued by IMD

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A mother covers herself and her child as protection against the summer heat in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

After temperatures remained well below normal over Punjab and Haryana because of isolated showers, the maximum temperature in the region is expected to rise by up to six degrees Celsius over the next five days.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the weather department has also predicted rain at isolated places in these states from June 14 to 18, and light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at a few places on June 19 and 20, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Advertisement

Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 14. The maximum as well as minimum temperatures in both these states remained appreciably below normal.

Advertisement

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab over the past 24 hours was 38.1 degrees Celsius in Patiala and the lowest minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkhri in Nawanshahar.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature during this period was 40.1 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, while the lowest minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, according to IMD data.

Advertisement

Pre-monsoon rainfall in the month of June so far has been above the long period average by 26 per cent in Haryana and by 17 per cent in Punjab. The monsoon is expected to enter north-west India on June 20, touching the eastern edge of Himachal Pradesh and arriving in Punjab between June 25 and June 30.

IMD has also predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand during June 14-20. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are also likely over these areas during this period.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts