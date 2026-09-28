DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Weather / Dry spell likely over Punjab, Haryana from September 30 after intermittent rains

Dry spell likely over Punjab, Haryana from September 30 after intermittent rains

Isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 29

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:03 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women carrying umbrellas cross the Panchkula-Kalka Highway on their way to work amid rain in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

After experiencing intermittent showers over parts of Punjab and Haryana during the past four days, the Met Department said mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over many parts of northwest India from September 30.

Isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 29, even as seasonal rainfall in the region remains deficient.

Advertisement

From June 1 till the morning of September 28, Punjab received 268.8 mm of rain against the long-period average (LPA) of 437.8 mm for this period, accounting for a deficiency of 39 per cent. Correspondingly, Haryana received 315.7 mm against the LPA of 429.6 mm, marking a deficit of 27 per cent. In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon has been 12 per cent below the LPA.

Advertisement

Terming the monsoon activity during the past 24 hours as “normal” over Haryana and “weak” over Punjab, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 28 said light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places in both states. Day temperatures in these states were below normal, while night temperatures were normal.

The line of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon continues to pass through Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur, Deesa and Naliya, according to the bulletin.

Advertisement

After commencing its seasonal withdrawal from western Rajasthan on September 19 and retreating from most parts of Punjab and Haryana by September 23, the monsoon’s further withdrawal has been held up along the eastern fringes of Punjab.

A satellite image released by the IMD on Monday shows dense cloud cover over eastern parts of Punjab, northeastern Haryana and the entirety of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, as well as many parts of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on September 29 and again from October 2 to 4; over Himachal Pradesh on September 29; and over Uttarakhand from September 29 to October 4.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts