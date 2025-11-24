DT
Faridkot coldest in Punjab at 4.4 degrees C, Narnaul leads Haryana chill

Faridkot coldest in Punjab at 4.4 degrees C, Narnaul leads Haryana chill

Chandigarh, the common capital, recorded a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:41 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A cool winter morning in Ludhiana, Punjab. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Faridkot in Punjab remained the coldest place in the state on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 4.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Sunday, Faridkot had also recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Punjab at 7.0 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, Bathinda recorded a minimum of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, Gurdaspur registered 7.8 degrees, Amritsar 8.3 degrees, Ludhiana 7.6 degrees, Patiala 9.1 degrees and Ferozepur 7.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place, with the minimum temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Hisar recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius. Gurugram recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius, Karnal 8.6 degrees, Ambala 10.3 degrees, Rohtak 10 degrees, Bhiwani 10.5 degrees and Sirsa 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital, recorded a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius.

