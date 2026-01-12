Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as severe cold wave grips state

Intense cold conditions persisted across Rajasthan over the past 24 hours as temperatures dipped sharply, officials said on Monday. Several districts recorded near-freezing night temperatures, disrupting daily life and forcing people to stay indoors.

According to the Meteorological Department, night temperatures remained below 8 degrees Celsius in many areas. Isolated pockets of the state experienced severe cold wave conditions during this period.

Fatehpur in Sikar district was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Lunkaransar in Bikaner at 0.4 degrees and Churu at 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Other places like Ganganagar and Karauli recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 and 1.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Nagaur recorded 2.4 degrees, Jaisalmer 2.5, and Alwar and Dausa 2.6 degrees Celsius each. Jhunjhunu recorded a low of 2.7 degrees.

In other parts of the state, Vanasthali in Tonk recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 5.6 degrees and Barmer 6.9 degrees. The state capital, Jaipur, recorded 7.6 degrees, while Ajmer and Kota recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chittorgarh and Dungarpur remained relatively warmer with minimum temperatures of 8.4 and 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold affected residents during the night and early morning hours.

Shallow fog reduced visibility in several regions, while dense fog in western Rajasthan slowed vehicular traffic during the early hours. Residents in several towns were seen using bonfires to keep them warm.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will likely continue in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

The department has advised the public, especially children and the elderly, to take necessary precautions as the cold spell persists.