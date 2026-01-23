Fresh snow brings cheer to Himachal’s high hills, disrupts traffic in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu

Fresh snow in the high-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti district and Manali in Kullu district has brought cheer to farmers, tourists and tourism stakeholders, while simultaneously disrupting traffic on several key roads in the region.

Advertisement

The higher reaches of Kullu district and Lahaul and Spiti are witnessing heavy snowfall, leading to the closure and disruption of vehicular movement on the Manali–Leh highway, the Darcha–Shinkula road and the SKTT road between Tandi and Kadu Nala in Lahaul and Spiti. Heavy snowfall has also been reported from areas near the Atal Tunnel, Sissu and Solang Nala.

Advertisement

Manali town received mild snowfall, infusing fresh enthusiasm among tourism stakeholders. The snowfall has coincided with the ongoing Winter Carnival in Manali, which is drawing a large number of tourists. The fresh snow has added to the festive charm, and tourism operators expect a surge in tourist inflow in the coming days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched snow-clearance operations on the Manali–Leh highway to restore road connectivity. Lower areas of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts are experiencing intermittent rainfall.

Following the snow, temperatures have dropped sharply across Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti. In view of public safety, district administrations have advised residents and tourists to avoid high-altitude and snow-bound areas until weather conditions improve.

Advertisement

Similar weather conditions have been reported from Mandi district, where high-altitude areas including Shikari Devi, Kamrunag valley and Prashar Lake are witnessing heavy snowfall, while lower regions are receiving rainfall. The much-awaited rain and snow have brought relief to the farming community, which had been eagerly awaiting precipitation to support crops and horticulture.

The fresh spell of snow and rain has significantly improved the winter landscape across central and tribal districts of Himachal Pradesh, even as authorities continue to monitor the situation and work to restore essential services.