Heat wave grips Punjab, Chandigarh; relief likely after April 28

A severe heat wave has engulfed Punjab and Chandigarh, with temperatures soaring well above normal and disrupting daily life across the region. Bathinda and Faridkot recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.3°C, while Chandigarh touched 41.0°C—around five degrees above normal and 0.5 degrees higher than the previous day.

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The Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh has issued a yellow alert for April 25, warning of heat wave conditions in several districts along with unusually warm nights.

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Most parts of Punjab are witnessing temperatures above 40°C, affecting routine activities. Major cities including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar continue to experience rising temperatures, while Chandigarh is reeling under persistent heat during both day and night.

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According to the Meteorological Department, prevailing conditions are expected to continue over the next few days. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and take necessary precautions.

Heat wave warnings have been issued for Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Fazilka, Barnala, Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala districts. Strong hot winds are likely during the day in these districts.

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In addition, warm night conditions are expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana, offering little respite after sunset.

Several districts recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C. Amritsar stood at 40.3°C, Ludhiana and Patiala at 42.4°C, while Bathinda Airport and Faridkot peaked at 44.3°C. Districts such as Fazilka, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur recorded relatively lower temperatures between 35°C and 40°C. No rainfall has been reported so far, further intensifying the heat wave.

Night temperatures have also risen significantly, ranging between 22°C and 26°C—above normal for this time of year. The lack of night-time cooling has added to public discomfort.

Meteorologists indicate that an approaching western disturbance, along with a mild cyclonic circulation over Haryana, may bring a change in weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain across many parts of Punjab between April 26 and April 30. Strong winds and thunderstorms are also likely during this period.

On April 26, districts including Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Mansa are expected to receive rain with winds of 30–40 kmph. Similar weather conditions are likely to extend to Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur on April 27.

By April 28, most parts of Punjab may experience thunderstorms and rain, bringing partial relief from the ongoing heat wave.