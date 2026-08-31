DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Weather / Heavy rain likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana till Sept 5; IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana till Sept 5; IMD issues yellow alert

Fairly widespread rainfall forecast from Sept 3 to 5 as August monsoon remains below normal in both states

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:09 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Heavy rains likely at a few places in Punjab, Haryana. File photo
Advertisement

Amid below-normal monsoon rainfall over the region, the weather department has predicted heavy rain in a few parts of Punjab and Haryana from September 1 to 5, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Advertisement

After about a week of relatively low monsoon activity, fairly widespread rainfall is also expected over Punjab and Haryana from September 3 to 5, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 31.

Advertisement

The north-eastern and south-eastern parts of Punjab and the eastern belt of Haryana are likely to receive more rain than other areas of the two states during the week.

Advertisement

The IMD described the monsoon activity over Punjab and Haryana as “weak” during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rain occurring at some places and heavy rain reported at isolated locations. Day and night temperatures in both states also remained above normal.

In Punjab, monsoon rainfall during August remained 35 per cent below the long-period average (LPA). From August 1 till the morning of August 31, the state received 94.5 mm of rain against the LPA of 146.2 mm for the period.

Advertisement

Monthly rainfall remained below the LPA in all districts of Punjab except Gurdaspur, where it was 24 per cent above normal. The deficiency ranged up to 84 per cent, with Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Mohali and Jalandhar among the worst-affected districts.

In Haryana, monsoon rainfall during the month was six per cent below the LPA, with the state receiving 138.8 mm of rain against the LPA of 147.7 mm. Rainfall was below the LPA in 11 districts, with Karnal, Jind and Kaithal being the worst affected.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance persists over north Pakistan and the adjoining Jammu region at 5.8 km above mean sea level. The monsoon trough, a key rain-bearing weather feature, currently passes through Amritsar, Patiala and Najibabad.

Under the influence of these systems, the IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till September 2, and over Himachal Pradesh till September 4. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over these areas thereafter till September 6.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts