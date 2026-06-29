Heavy rain likely in Punjab, Haryana from July 2; temperatures to dip

With a fresh western disturbance expected to affect north-west India from July 2, the weather department has predicted heavy rains and a fall in temperature later this week, bringing relief from the above normal temperatures and isolated heatwave conditions prevailing over parts of Punjab and Haryana.

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Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi during July 2-4, according to a bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 29. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over these areas during June 29 to July 1 and then on July 5.

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Though light rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds occurred at a few places in Punjab and Haryana over the past 24 hours, the maximum as well as minimum temperatures in both the states were above normal.

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Kaithal, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendergarh, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana and Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Ropar districts in Punjab received varying amounts of rain, according to an IMD bulletin of June 29. Heat waves and warm night conditions occurred at a few places in both states.

The IMD has predicted rains at a few places in northern and eastern Punjab and northern Haryana on June 29, while simultaneously cautioning of heatwave conditions at isolated places on June 29 and 30.

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Despite experiencing intermitted pre-monsoon showers, rainfall for the month of June so far has been below the long period average by 41 percent in Punjab 40 and by 40 percent in Haryana. IMD has termed the prevailing monsoon activity in both the states as “weak”.

IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 kmph over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on various days till July 5. Isolated hailstorm activity is also possible over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on June 30.