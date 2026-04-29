Himachal Pradesh to witness snow, hail, rain till May 5

Snowfall in higher reaches and rain in the rest of the state is set to continue till May 5, as a result of a fresh western disturbance, which is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from May 2.

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As per the State’s Meteorological Department, snowfall and rainfall will continue to occur across the state in the next few days with intense showers on May 3, for which a yellow warning has been issued.

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During this period, maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C.

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Meanwhile, light rainfall continued to occur in many parts of the state including Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Una, Manali, etc during the past 24 hours.

While minimum temperatures across the state were down by 2°C to 3°C, maximum temperatures dipped by 4°C to 10°C.

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Maximum temperature in Shimla was 21.6°C, Dharamshala 26°C, Manali 17°C, Kangra 29.8°C, Mandi 26.8°C, Solan 25°C, Tabo 17.5°C, Sundernagar 27°C, Nahan 30.4°C, Bhuntar 20.4°C and Kalpa 19.1°C.

With 35.8°C minimum temperatures, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded 5.6°C minimum temperature.