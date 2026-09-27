Himachal’s Spiti gets season’s first snow; IMD forecasts more showers, yellow alert issued

Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti has received its first snowfall of the season, bringing a noticeable dip in temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more wet weather across the state.

The Kuno Charang area under Pooh tehsil in neighbouring Kinnaur also witnessed the season’s first snowfall, while several other parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Jubbal, Shimla and Dharamshala, received light rain.

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The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has forecast rain across the state till September 29, after which the intensity is expected to decrease.

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While light rain is likely to continue in the middle hills, weather conditions are expected to remain largely dry in the plains and low and high hills till October 2, according to the weather office.

The change in weather comes amid a broader spell of heavy rain affecting several parts of north and central India.

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Heavy rain disrupts life in UP, Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh bore the brunt of a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh. The system was moving north-northwest towards southeast Uttar Pradesh, triggering heavy showers across the state.

As many as 63 districts recorded above-normal rainfall, with some areas facing a moderate risk of flash floods.

Six people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi and Barabanki districts.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds also damaged standing crops and more than 100 houses, officials said. Uttar Pradesh received 19 times its normal rainfall during the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rain in 21 hours. Farrukhabad received 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times the normal amount. Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi each recorded 130 times their normal rainfall.

In Jharkhand, torrential rain inundated low-lying areas and affected traffic, with several rivers rising above danger levels.

The Subarnarekha in East Singhbhum was flowing 2.02 metres above the danger mark, while the Kharkai was 4.50 metres above the danger level.

Six flights, including three arrivals and three departures, were cancelled at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport because of the weather. Schools were also closed in several districts, including Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

Char Dham Yatra suspended till September 27

In Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Yatra was suspended again on Saturday until September 27 because of adverse weather.

Schools remained closed in five districts after the IMD issued red and orange alerts for several areas. Heavy rain continued across much of the state, while higher reaches received intermittent snowfall.

Delhi sees sharp temperature drop

Delhi also experienced a significant dip in temperatures after light rain and thunderstorms swept across the capital.

Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2°C on Saturday, 5.1 degrees below normal and 3.8 degrees lower than the previous day. The minimum settled at 23.2°C, 0.7 degree below normal.

The IMD has forecast a maximum of 30-32°C and a minimum of 21-23°C for Sunday.

The capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 72 at 4 pm on Saturday, in the 'satisfactory' category, compared with 78 on Friday.

With inputs from PTI