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Home / Weather / IMD issues thunderstorm, hail alert for parts of Delhi as dark clouds obscure capital sky

IMD issues thunderstorm, hail alert for parts of Delhi as dark clouds obscure capital sky

Many city residents took to social media to report rainfall in areas including Preet Vihar, Dwarka, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar and Yamuna Bank during the day

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New Delhi, Updated At : 04:58 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Dark clouds hover over the Yamuna river in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: ANI
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Dark clouds hung over the capital since Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts for thunderstorms and hail for several parts of the city over the next few hours.

IMD, in its district-level nowcast for the period until 6 pm, said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail, with wind speeds of 40-60 kmph, are likely over parts of central Delhi, New Delhi, south-west Delhi, west Delhi and north Delhi.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain and lightning, with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph, are likely in parts of south-east and east Delhi, Shahdara, north-east Delhi, south Delhi and other areas.

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Additionally, light rain accompanied by lightning is likely in other parts of south-east, east and south Delhi.

Many city residents took to social media to report rainfall in areas including Preet Vihar, Dwarka, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar and Yamuna Bank during the day as clouds obscured the sky over most parts of the capital.

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The city recorded trace rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Thursday, while the relative humidity stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am, according to IMD.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with rainfall for Thursday, with thunderstorms and rain also likely on Friday.

As per IMD’s colour-coded weather warning system, an “orange” alert indicates imminent severe weather, and cautions of significant disruptions to transport and power. A “red” alert indicates severe weather conditions that may pose threat to life and property.

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