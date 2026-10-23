IMD sounds yellow alert for Chandigarh Tricity as thunderstorm, gusty winds likely on Saturday

Residents of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula should brace for a spell of unsettled weather over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on Saturday. Isolated showers are likely across the region on Saturday and Sunday, while the weather is expected to turn dry on Monday and Tuesday before scattered showers return at isolated places from Wednesday.

Panchkula remained the coolest station in the Tricity and Haryana on Friday, recording a maximum temperature of 28.9°C and a minimum of 13.7°C. Its maximum was also the lowest reported in Punjab and Haryana, while its night temperature was just 0.1°C higher than the 13.6°C recorded at Pathankot, which registered the lowest minimum in the two states.

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Temperatures continued to dip across the Tricity. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 31.4°C, down 0.2°C from Thursday, while the minimum also fell 0.2°C to 14.8°C. Both readings remained marginally above normal, by 1.5°C and 0.1°C, respectively.

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Mohali recorded a maximum of 30.6°C, with no change from the previous day, while its minimum fell 1.1°C to 16.7°C.

The region remained dry on Friday, with no rainfall recorded in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula. Relative humidity in Chandigarh remained high, with the maximum at 85 per cent and minimum at 36 per cent, although the maximum was lower than the previous day’s 92 per cent.

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The IMD forecast indicates isolated rainfall in Punjab on Saturday and Sunday, with the same outlook for Haryana and Chandigarh on Sunday; Haryana and Chandigarh are forecast to remain dry on Saturday despite the thunderstorm and gusty-wind warning. The alert is confined to Saturday, with no warning listed for the following days.

After the weekend, dry weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Isolated showers may return on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, according to the seven-day outlook.