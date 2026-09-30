Below-normal rain forecast for India in October; Punjab remains deficient since June

India is likely to witness below-normal rainfall in October 2026, with most parts of the country expected to receive deficient showers, while the Southern region is likely to record normal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India recorded 12.6 per cent deficient rainfall from June to September. Against the normal of 868.6 mm, the country recorded 759.4 mm of rains. The Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya meteorological subdivisions recorded deficient rainfall continuously from June to September.

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The IMD has forecast that rainfall over the country as a whole in October is likely to be below normal, at less than 85 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

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The IMD said most parts of the country are expected to receive below-normal rainfall during the season, except some areas of Northwest India and southern parts of Peninsular India, where rainfall is likely to be normal to above normal.

October is also likely to remain warmer than normal across most parts of the country.

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Above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over most regions, except some areas of Northeast India and isolated pockets of central and Northwest India, where normal maximum temperatures are likely.

Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country. However, most areas of Northeast India are likely to experience normal to below-normal minimum temperatures.