Home / Weather / Intense chill in Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh records low of 5.5°C

Intense chill in Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh records low of 5.5°C

Amritsar shivers at a low of 1.7°C  

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:05 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Commuters ride through dense fog on a flyover in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Amritsar shivered at a low of 1.7°C on Sunday as biting cold intensified in parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana.

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab recording a two degrees below normal minimum, according to the Met department here.

In Hoshiarpur, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night at 5.5°C, two notches below normal.

Patiala and Faridkot in Punjab recorded identical minimums of 5.4°C. Ludhiana recorded a low of 6.4°C, Gurdaspur 5.8°C while Bathinda registered a minimum of 7°C.

Fog reduced visibility at some places in Punjab in the morning including Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala, and in few parts of Haryana including Hisar.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 5.2°C while Gurugram’s minimum settled at 5.6°C. Ambala recorded a low of 6.8°C while Rohtak saw its minimum temperature drop to 7°C.

