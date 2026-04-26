Light rains, strong winds from April 28 likely to bring brief respite to sweltering northern states

Northern states reeled under unrelenting heatwave conditions on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around the 45 degrees Celsius mark in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. However, some relief is expected from April 28 due to rains and thunderstorms from a western disturbance.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that hot weather conditions are likely to persist over the next couple of days and advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to heat.

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India's peak power demand hit an all-time high of 256.11 GW on Saturday due to an intensifying heat wave, which increased the use of cooling devices such as air-conditioners and desert coolers, according to the latest power ministry data. The peak power demand on Saturday eclipsed the previous record of 252.07 GW, hit just a day earlier on Friday, April 24, at 1548 hours.

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Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 3.1 notches above the seasonal average. Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions in the city for Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced special measures to combat the extreme heat, including cool roofing, misting systems at bus stops, providing ORS support for schoolchildren, relief for construction workers, and care arrangements for animals and birds. She emphasised that power cuts during the peak summer months would not be tolerated and directed power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted supply, especially to hospitals, water treatment plants, and mobile towers.

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In Uttar Pradesh, heatwave conditions were noted across several locations on Sunday, with Banda being the hottest, where temperatures reached 46.6 degrees Celsius.

The intense heat also impacted Ayodhya, where officials reported a significant decline in the number of devotees visiting the Ram temple. A senior municipal official mentioned that the temple typically receives over 100,000 visitors daily, but due to the heatwave, that number has dropped to below 40,000.

Sizzling temperatures persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Narnaul and Bathinda emerging as the hottest locations in both states. Narnaul recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda reached 43.7 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Heatwave conditions also affected parts of Rajasthan, with Barmer recording the highest temperature in the state at 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Daytime temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius across most areas, with Jaisalmer registering a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius and Kota and Chittorgarh both recording 45.2 degrees Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, Una and Dharamsala witnessed a severe heatwave and a heatwave, respectively. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for a heatwave in Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Monday.

Dehradun in Uttarakhand recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is five degrees above the seasonal average. Pantnagar recorded the state's highest temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius. In view of the extreme heat conditions, the Dehradun district administration has ordered all educational institutions from Class 1 to 12 and anganwadi centres to remain closed on April 27.

A persistent heatwave gripped the Jammu plains, with temperatures staying well above normal, as Sunday saw water bodies and picnic spots witness a heavy turnout of residents seeking relief from the heat. Jammu recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Celsius above normal) and a low of 23.3 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Celsius above average), a Meteorological Department spokesperson said.

"Hot and dry weather is likely to continue in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Udhampur districts during the next two days with heat wave conditions at a few places on April 26 and 27," an IMD official said.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha on Sunday, reaching 44.8 degrees Celsius, as heatwave conditions swept through the western region of the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Seven locations in western Odisha recorded temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius and above. Following Jharsuguda, Sonepur recorded 43.7 degrees, Titlagarh 43.6 degrees, Bhawanipatna 43.4 degrees, Bolangir 43.1 degrees, and both Boudh and Sambalpur reached 43 degrees Celsius. Extreme weather conditions were also observed in the southern states.

More than 10 districts in Tamil Nadu have already recorded temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Hot weather is expected to persist in the coastal areas of the state and Puducherry from April 27 to April 30 due to humid conditions and high temperatures.

The IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in several districts of Kerala for the two days, warning of hot, humid weather across much of the state. According to the weather department, maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 40 degrees Celsius in isolated places of Palakkad district and 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam district on Sunday and Monday.

Despite the scorching summer heat, thousands gathered on Sunday for the iconic Thrissur Pooram, which was held in a subdued manner this year after the Mundathikode fireworks unit explosion that killed 15 people. With the district under a heatwave alert, authorities issued advisories urging attendees to take precautions, including carrying drinking water, umbrellas and other essentials.