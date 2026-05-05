Mohali logs region’s coolest day; yellow alert stays for Wednesday as heat returns from Thursday

For the second consecutive day, a weather alert issued for the tricity passed off without any significant impact. Tuesday’s yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour with rain at isolated places across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana produced little more than a trace of rain over the city, following Monday’s orange alert which had similarly fizzled, after the devastating Sunday storm had already done its damage.

Advertisement

The aftermath of Sunday’s Western Disturbance-driven storm continued to keep the tricity pleasantly cool on Tuesday, clouds and sun playing hide and seek through the day, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) flagged a significant weather shift ahead, forecasting a rise in maximum temperature of 4 to 6 degrees over the next five days. After Wednesday’s yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph with isolated rain, three consecutive dry days with no weather alert are forecast from Thursday through Saturday, clearing the path for the mercury to climb back. The yellow alert then returns for Sunday and Monday with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph and isolated rain.

Advertisement

Mohali: coolest day, third warmest night

Advertisement

Tuesday threw up a striking meteorological contrast in Mohali. The town’s weather station recorded a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest maximum temperature in the entire Punjab-Haryana region on the day, matching Yamunanagar and Karnal. Yet the same town that logged the region’s coolest daytime high simultaneously recorded the third warmest minimum in Punjab and Haryana at 22.4 degrees Celsius, behind only Palwal at 22.9 degrees and Karnal at 22.7 degrees in Haryana. The reading underscores Mohali’s urban heat island effect that keeps night temperatures persistently elevated even as its exposed geography keeps daytime readings lower than surrounding areas during active weather spells.

Today’s weather

Advertisement

Tuesday stayed largely dry in Chandigarh with only a trace of rain recorded. The maximum temperature held almost flat, slipping a marginal 0.2 degrees from Monday to settle at 31.5 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal, while the minimum eased 0.4 degrees to touch 20.5 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 61 per cent in the morning and 39 per cent by afternoon. Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall since March 1 stands at 100.6 mm, 187.4 per cent above the seasonal normal.

Bathinda drenched; Punjab, Haryana below normal

While the Chandigarh tricity stayed largely dry on Tuesday, southwest Punjab absorbed significant rain in the 24 hours up to 8.30 am. Bathinda received 22 mm, Faridkot 17.2 mm and Ferozepur 19 mm, all carrying over from Monday night’s spells triggered by the continuing Western Disturbance. Punjab’s average maximum was markedly below normal by 6 degrees Celsius, with Bhakra Dam topping the state at 34.1 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum in Punjab was a chilly 15.6 degrees Celsius at Bathinda.

In Haryana, Rohtak led the state at 35.5 degrees Celsius, still 4.2 degrees below normal, followed by Sirsa at 34.5 degrees and Gurugram at 34.1 degrees. Chandigarh city recorded 31.5 degrees and Ambala 31.2 degrees. Haryana’s average maximum was markedly below normal by 6.1 degrees. Karnal received 13 mm of rainfall during the day. The lowest minimum in Haryana was Rohtak at 17.6 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees below normal.

5-day tricity forecast: pleasant now, hotter by weekend

Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and rain, a maximum of 32 degrees and a minimum of 20 degrees, under the yellow alert. Thursday turns partly cloudy and dry, the first alert-free day since last weekend, with the maximum at 33 degrees and minimum at 21 degrees. Friday and Saturday remain partly cloudy without any weather warning, the maximum at 33 degrees on both days with minimums at 22 degrees. Sunday turns mainly clear with the maximum reaching 34 degrees and minimum at 22 degrees, as the yellow alert returns for Sunday and Monday with thunderstorm and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph.

5 salient features

Three alerts, zero impact over tricity

Sunday’s orange alert struck devastatingly. Monday's orange alert and Tuesday’s yellow alert both passed without any significant effect over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Mohali: region’s coolest day, third warmest night — same day

Max 30.4°C (lowest in Punjab-Haryana), Min 22.4°C (third highest). Classic urban heat island at work.

Chandigarh seasonal rainfall at 100.6 mm — 187.4% above normal

City has crossed the 100 mm mark since March 1, driven by an exceptionally active pre-monsoon and Western Disturbance season.

Mercury stays 6 degrees below normal

Both Punjab and Haryana average maximums are markedly below normal by 6 to 6.1 degrees, the sharpest below-normal departures of the current season.

Heat building: 4-6°c rise in next 5 days

After three dry days from Thursday-Saturday, IMD forecasts a 4 to 6 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperature, taking Chandigarh back towards the 36-37 degree range by next weekend.