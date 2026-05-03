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Home / Weather / Mohali’s nightmare: Uprooted trees, snapped power cables, blocked roads and damaged cars

Mohali’s nightmare: Uprooted trees, snapped power cables, blocked roads and damaged cars

PSPCL, MC facing uphill task to restore order

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:11 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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A tree falls blocks the Phase 2 and Phase 4 dividing road in Mohali on Sunday morning. Tribune Photo: Vicky
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Overnight rain and a morning hailstorm caused large-scale destruction in Mohali, with several trees uprooted, electricity cables snapped, and roads blocked at many places.

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It was a grim morning with an overcast sky, thundershowers and lightning adding to the gloom.

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“Din mein raat ho gayi,” said Phase-9 resident Anil Kumar, describing the scene outside his house at 7:30 am.

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A huge Peepal tree was uprooted at a temple in Phase 7, damaging the courtyard, boundary wall and cars parked nearby. The falling branches also entangled electricity wires, bringing the tree down with a loud thundering sound. The locality was plunged into darkness, with power supply disrupted for hours. Residents recalled fondly that the tree had stood there for decades, providing shade and shelter.

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In Sector 70’s SCL society, a boundary wall collapsed as several trees were uprooted in the squall. Cars parked along the road suffered damage, with rubble seen scattered over vehicle bonnets.

In Phase 4, former councillor Rupinder Kaur Reena said, “The main road dividing Phase 3 and Phase 5 was blocked as a massive tree fell in the middle of the stretch. Several localities in Phase 4 were without power since morning, with roads blocked by fallen branches.

PSPCL and Municipal Corporation teams were working on the ground, facing an uphill task to restore normalcy.

“Hopefully. power supply and road connectivity will be restored by afternoon,” Municipal Corporation officials said, adding, “We have engaged private workers to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”

Residents, however, called for a long-term solution.

“It is essential to implement a clear and effective policy for regular tree pruning so such incidents can be prevented in the future,” said Atul Sharma, a Mohali resident.

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