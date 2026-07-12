Monsoon activity subdued in large parts of India, Uttarakhand on red alert

Southwest Monsoon activity remained subdued in large parts of India on Sunday, with heavy rain confined to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and the northeastern states.

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The India Meteorological Department, in its daily bulletin on Sunday, predicted “isolated heavy to very heavy rain” likely over northeast India, West Bengal, and Bihar during the next two to three days and isolated heavy rain over east Uttar Pradesh in the next four to five days.

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The IMD also forecast weak rainfall activity in northwest, west, central and over south Peninsular India in the next six to seven days. For Uttarakhand, the IMD issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain.

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On Sunday, heavy rain triggered landslides across Uttarakhand, blocking 126 roads, including two national highways, while a wall collapse in Dehradun left a woman injured and forced seven families to evacuate.

Repair work was under way on the Yamunotri Highway, which has been closed for the past three days due to a landslide at Syanachatti.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has remained closed for the past three days after a landslide at Syanachatti.

Himachal continued to be under a wet spell as light to moderate rain lashed parts of the state.

Jogindernagar in Mandi district received 60 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours since Saturday evening, followed by Manali (45 mm), Sarahan (38.5 mm), Rohru (25 mm), and Shimla (19 mm).

The Cart Road, the lifeline of Shimla, came to a standstill for a few hours when debris and a tree fell on the road near the Lift opposite the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters.

In the national capital, Delhi, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 35-36 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures were in the range of 26-28 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius) at isolated places and normal over the remaining parts of Delhi.

The IMD said it expects no change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days across Delhi. Uttar Pradesh, too, remained rain-free on Sunday, in which maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In some areas where rainfall was received, temperatures were in the moderate category, particularly in the eastern districts.

The local meteorological office has predicted rain and thundershowers at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western parts of the state over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain expected at isolated locations in the northeastern region.

In the state capital Lucknow, the Met office forecast a partly cloudy sky that is likely to become mainly clear later in the day.