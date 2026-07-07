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Home / Weather / Monsoon may cover entire region in next 3 days, heavy rain at a few places in Punjab, Haryana till July 12

Monsoon may cover entire region in next 3 days, heavy rain at a few places in Punjab, Haryana till July 12

Except for parts of the Fazikla and Muktsar districts in Punjab and Sirsa and Fatehabad districts in Haryana, the monsoon had covered the region on July 3, but did not proceed further in the region

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:42 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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The monsoon is expected to cover the remaining pockets in Punjab and Haryana in the next two to three days, with heavy rain expected over isolated parts of the two states till July 12 and an intermittent reduction in intensity thereafter.

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Except for parts of the Fazikla and Muktsar districts in Punjab and Sirsa and Fatehabad districts in Haryana, the monsoon had covered the region on July 3, but did not proceed further in the region.

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The monsoon made some progress over the past 24 hours in northern Gujarat and southern Rajasthan, covering additional areas in these states. As on July 7, the northern limit of the monsoon passes through Barmer, Jodhpur, Rajgarh and Bathinda.

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Light to moderate rain is likely at many places from July 9 and at a few places from July 10-12, with heavy falls at some places during this period for which a yellow alert has been issued, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 7. Isolated rains are predicted on July 13.

Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ropar and Mohali along Punjab’s eastern edge, and Panchkula, Ambala and Yumunanagar in north Haryana and Mahendergarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat and Palwal in the state’s southern part are areas that could receive heavy rain in the next few days, according to the IMD.

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Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places in Punjab and at isolated places in Haryana, kept the day temperatures below normal and night temperatures near normal.

During this period, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was 39.1 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, while the lowest minimum temperature was 26.8 degrees Celsius at Adampur. In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius at Sirsa while the lowest minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius recorded at Gurugram.

From July 1 till the morning of July 7, Punjab received 32.4 mm rain against the long period average of 27.5 mm for this period, accounting for a surplus of 18 per cent, while Haryana received 17.4 mm against the LPA of 24 mm, marking a deficiency of 27 per cent.

IMD has further predicted fairly widespread to widespread rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 kmph, over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 13.

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