Monsoon regains strength; Punjab, Haryana brace for more rain over next 4-5 days

After remaining “weak” over North India over the past few days, the southwest monsoon is set to regain momentum over Punjab and Haryana, with light to moderate rainfall recorded at many places across the two states on Monday.

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Active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over northwest India during the next four to five days, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. The fresh spell of rain is expected to reduce the prevailing rainfall deficit in these states.

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Related news: IMD issues orange alert as very heavy rains expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana on July 20-22

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The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Punjab and Haryana on July 21 and 22, for which an orange alert has been issued. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely on July 23, followed by scattered showers over the subsequent few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places till July 22.

Forecast maps released by the IMD indicate that the north-eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive more rainfall than the south-western regions over the next two days.

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The monsoon, which reached the region on July 1, has so far remained below normal, with Punjab recording a rainfall deficit of 38 per cent and Haryana 26 per cent. Between July 1 and the morning of July 20, Punjab received 62.8 mm of rainfall against the long period average (LPA) of 102 mm for the period, while Haryana recorded 68.9 mm against an LPA of 93.6 mm.

During the past 24 hours, many districts in northern and eastern Punjab received varying amounts of rainfall, while scattered showers were reported from a few districts in eastern Haryana.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough, the key rain-bearing system associated with low-pressure areas, is currently close to its normal position. Upper-air cyclonic circulations are prevailing over Punjab and adjoining areas, central parts of south Uttar Pradesh, and southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood.

Under the influence of these weather systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 26. Isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also possible over these regions during the period.