DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Weather / Monsoon regains strength; Punjab, Haryana brace for more rain over next 4-5 days

Monsoon regains strength; Punjab, Haryana brace for more rain over next 4-5 days

Forecast maps released by the IMD indicate that the north-eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive more rainfall than the south-western regions over the next two days

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:22 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women use umbrellas to protect themselves from rain at Phase-7 in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement
Advertisement

Active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over northwest India during the next four to five days, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. The fresh spell of rain is expected to reduce the prevailing rainfall deficit in these states.

Advertisement

Related news: IMD issues orange alert as very heavy rains expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana on July 20-22

Advertisement

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Punjab and Haryana on July 21 and 22, for which an orange alert has been issued. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely on July 23, followed by scattered showers over the subsequent few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places till July 22.

Forecast maps released by the IMD indicate that the north-eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive more rainfall than the south-western regions over the next two days.

Advertisement

The monsoon, which reached the region on July 1, has so far remained below normal, with Punjab recording a rainfall deficit of 38 per cent and Haryana 26 per cent. Between July 1 and the morning of July 20, Punjab received 62.8 mm of rainfall against the long period average (LPA) of 102 mm for the period, while Haryana recorded 68.9 mm against an LPA of 93.6 mm.

During the past 24 hours, many districts in northern and eastern Punjab received varying amounts of rainfall, while scattered showers were reported from a few districts in eastern Haryana.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough, the key rain-bearing system associated with low-pressure areas, is currently close to its normal position. Upper-air cyclonic circulations are prevailing over Punjab and adjoining areas, central parts of south Uttar Pradesh, and southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood.

Under the influence of these weather systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 26. Isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also possible over these regions during the period.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts