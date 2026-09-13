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Home / Weather / Mumbai gets heavy showers after weeks of lull; IMD forecasts more rains with gusty winds

Mumbai gets heavy showers after weeks of lull; IMD forecasts more rains with gusty winds

City records over 50 mm rainfall in 24 hours; thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph forecast

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:23 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Rainfall intensity in Mumbai increased from Saturday night, with some low-lying areas witnessing waterlogging and getting submerged. Representative image/PTI file
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Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday following a prolonged dry spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.

Rainfall intensity in Mumbai increased from Saturday night, with some low-lying areas witnessing waterlogging and getting submerged, even as showers continued in several parts of the city since morning.

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In the country's financial capital, rainfall intensity dropped sharply after July, with barely any showers since last month apart from a few passing spells.

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In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 52.07 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 72.71 mm and 65.96 mm of rain, respectively, as per official figures.

The IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with a few spells of moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. There is a possibility of one or two spells of intense rain in some places, it said.

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A high tide of 4.46 metres is expected at 1.05 pm on Sunday, while a low tide of 0.44 metres is forecast at 7.13 pm. Another high tide of 4.43 metres is expected at 1.38 am on Monday, followed by a low tide of 1.21 metres at 7.17 am, according to the forecast.

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