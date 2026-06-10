Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on weather watch as rainy spell extends till June 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant change in weather conditions across north India, with rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms expected over several states between June 11 and June 15.

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The IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into the remaining northeastern states, the entire Sikkim region and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. The weather system, coupled with an approaching western disturbance, is likely to bring widespread rainfall and storm activity across the country.

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मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु (i) दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून आज, 9 जून 2026 को पूर्वोत्तर भारत के शेष भागों, संपूर्ण सिक्किम तथा उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल के कुछ और हिस्सों में आगे बढ़ गया है। (ii) आगामी 5-7 दिनों के दौरान केरल, कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु, पूर्वोत्तर भारत तथा उप-हिमालयी… pic.twitter.com/cekHMLA0Fo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2026

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For Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, scattered rainfall is expected from June 11 to June 15. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph are likely on June 13 and 14. Stronger thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph are forecast on June 11 and 12, raising the possibility of disruptions in normal life.

The IMD has also warned of isolated hailstorm activity over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 11 and 12.

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In the hill states, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are likely to witness widespread rainfall on June 11 and 12, while Uttarakhand may experience rain throughout the week. Thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds are also expected in these regions.

The weather office said maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius till June 11 before falling sharply by 4-6 degrees on June 12 and 13 due to the impact of rainfall and cloud cover.

Despite the approaching wet spell, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 11.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next five to seven days, signalling an active monsoon phase across large parts of the country.